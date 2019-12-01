Breaking News

Woman killed in London Bridge terror attack was former University of Cambridge student

1 December 2019, 13:47 | Updated: 1 December 2019, 13:49

Woman killed in London Bridge terror attack was former University of Cambridge student.

The news was announced in a statement by the University of Cambridge's vice-chancellor professor.

Stephen J Toope, the University of Cambridge's vice-chancellor professor, has said that the woman who was killed in the London Bridge terror attack on Friday was a former student at the university.

The other victim of the attack was Jack Merritt.

More on this story as it develops.

