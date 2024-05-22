Woman killed by ‘screaming naked’ man who ‘attacked multiple people’ in Swiss park

Villa Alma Park in Männedorf. Picture: Wikipedia Commons

By Kieran Kelly

A ‘screaming naked’ man has gone on a rampage in a park in Switzerland, ‘attacking multiple people’ and ‘killing one woman’.

A female jogger was attacked in the Villa Alma Park in Männedorf at around 8pm on Tuesday evening, local media reports suggest.

The man reportedly began 'attacking people at random' before police rushed to the scene, where they found a woman lying in critical condition.

A Swiss man was immediately arrested.

One local told Blick: "It couldn't be a swimming accident because the place isn't easy to reach. It's a narrow place that you can only get to via a narrow staircase."

Another shocked resident added: "There are a lot of young people out and about in this park in the evenings. 'It's crazy what happened here. I was very shocked when I found out this morning."

Swiss police have said that the alleged attacker also assaulted another woman, though her injuries are not life-threatening.