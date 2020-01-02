Woman 'raped by taxi driver who drove her home after Christmas party'

2 January 2020, 19:01

A taxi driver has been arrested by police
A taxi driver has been arrested by police. Picture: PA

A taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman he followed into her flat after taking her home from a work Christmas party.

Colleagues of the 31-year-old victim say they called her a taxi to take her home from a the event in Brighton on 20 December.

However, when the victim arrived at home the driver is said to have followed her in before launching a sexual attack.

A 37-year-old man is currently being questioned by police, Sussex Police said.

A force spokesman said: "The 31-year-old victim had been at a work Christmas party in Brighton on Friday evening , and due to her level of intoxication, her friends arranged for a taxi to take her home to Worthing.

"The victim was taken home to Worthing, where it is alleged the driver followed her into her flat and raped her.

"Following an intensive investigation, and information from the public, officers went to an address in Newhaven on Tuesday (December 31) and arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of rape.

"He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

"The victim is continuing to be supported by specially trained officers."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Australia bushfires: Navy begins evacuating thousands trapped in coastal town

Angela Allen: 'Sinister and evil' paedophile to be released from prison

Almshouses being built at fastest rate in decades

Tributes paid to 'beloved' grandmother killed when mobility scooter hit by car

Travelex takes sites offline due to software virus attack

The News Explained

LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London

New Year's Eve in London: What time are the last trains and tubes?
General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?
Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit?

Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit: LBC fact-checks the claims