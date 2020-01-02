Woman 'raped by taxi driver who drove her home after Christmas party'

A taxi driver has been arrested by police. Picture: PA

A taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman he followed into her flat after taking her home from a work Christmas party.

Colleagues of the 31-year-old victim say they called her a taxi to take her home from a the event in Brighton on 20 December.

However, when the victim arrived at home the driver is said to have followed her in before launching a sexual attack.

A 37-year-old man is currently being questioned by police, Sussex Police said.

A force spokesman said: "The 31-year-old victim had been at a work Christmas party in Brighton on Friday evening , and due to her level of intoxication, her friends arranged for a taxi to take her home to Worthing.

"The victim was taken home to Worthing, where it is alleged the driver followed her into her flat and raped her.

"Following an intensive investigation, and information from the public, officers went to an address in Newhaven on Tuesday (December 31) and arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of rape.

"He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

"The victim is continuing to be supported by specially trained officers."