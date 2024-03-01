Woman sectioned under Mental Health Act after murder arrest for three children found stabbed to death in Bristol

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A woman has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act after being arrested for the murder of three children who were stabbed to death at a house in Bristol.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fares Bash, 7, Joury Bash, 3, and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash were found dead at a property in the Sea Mills area of Bristol on February 18.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of their murder. Police said on Friday that she had been detained under the Mental Health Act on Wednesday.

The woman is still receiving treatment for non life-threatening injuries, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol. Picture: Alamy

The investigation into the incident is "progressing at pace", the force added.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “We know the public are still trying to come to terms with this awful tragedy and the community remains together and united in their grief over the heartbreaking deaths of Fares, Joury and Mohammed.

“We continue to be incredibly thankful for the support and kindness that has been shown by the people of Sea Mills and beyond.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen. Picture: Alamy

“Everyone affected by this tragedy remains in our thoughts and we continue to provide specialist support to the children’s next of kin.

“We have promised throughout our investigation to provide updates and be transparent about any significant developments, to help everyone with understanding what happened, and we’ll continue to do so.”