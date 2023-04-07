Pictured: Woman who died after being hit by car in Sheffield named - as tributes pour in for 'loving' foster mum

Marcia Grant. Picture: handout/facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A woman who died after being hit by a car in Sheffield has been named as Marcia Grant, as a 12-year-old boy remains held on suspicion of murder.

Ms Grant, 60, was a "warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community", a family statement read.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder after Ms Grant, who was a foster mother, died following a crash in a Sheffield suburb.

Ms Grant was found with serious injuries after police were called to a crash in the Greenhill area of Sheffield at around 7.10pm on Wednesday.

She died at the scene.

The boy was arrested nearby and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

Boy, 12, was arrested on suspicion of murder and possessing a bladed article. Picture: social media

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene.

“A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 736 of April 5, 2023. Alternatively, you can anonymously report any information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or using their online form.