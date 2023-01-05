Breaking News

Six women arrested after 'suspicious' death of one-year-old boy at nursery

By Will Taylor

Six women have been arrested as police investigate a “suspicious” death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery.

The child died at a nursery in Dudley, West Midlands, which has been shut down by Ofsted.

Three women, aged 20, 23 and 50, were arrested in December on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and released on bail.

Three more women, aged 51, 53 and 37, were arrested on January 4 – two on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

"The family of the baby boy is being supported by specially trained officers. A post mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death," West Midlands Police said.