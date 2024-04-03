Women charged after videos of toddler vaping shared online as police confirm infant is 'safe and well'

By Christian Oliver

Two women have been charged after footage of toddlers vaping was shared on social media.

Police Scotland confirmed the infant in question is now "safe and well".

The footage filmed in Ayrshire showed a toddler, thought to be aged between one and two, inhaling from a pink vape as adults watch, The Daily Record reported.

A separate video showed the young child coughing after using the vape.

Two 19-year-old women have been charged on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

"Two women, both aged 19 years, are the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal. The child is safe and well," a spokesperson for Police Scotland said.

Speaking to the Scottish newspaper, SNP MSP for Ayrshire Siobhian Brown said she was "horrified" by the video.

Ms Brown, who is also the SNP's community safety minister, said: "I was horrified to watch the footage of a toddler vaping on social media.

"Vapes are not harmless and contain nicotine and dangerous toxins that could damage young developing lungs.

"I would hope this is an isolated incident and most responsible parents would know the dangers involved.

"I have had concerns for several years with the increase of youth vaping, especially with the attractive different flavours and the accessibility of disposable vapes. The Scottish Government is bringing in welcome legislation to ban disposable vapes next year."

Sheila Duffy, the chief executive for the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) Scotland, said: "Most e-cigarettes contain high levels of nicotine as well as toxic chemicals that have not been safety tested for inhalation.

"E-cigarettes present particular risks for children and all vaping products should be kept out of their reach.

"Nicotine is addictive and adversely affects brain development. It can lead to attention disorders and can harm mood and wellbeing.

"As children's bodies are growing, damage done by these devices now increases the risk of serious longer-term health outcomes."