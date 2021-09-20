James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Women sexually assaulted after getting into car they believed was their taxi
20 September 2021, 10:09 | Updated: 20 September 2021, 10:27
Met Police officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident where two women were sexually assaulted after getting into a car they believed to be their private hire vehicle.
Police were called at 4:15am on Sunday July 25, to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the vicinity of Hornsey Street, N7.
Officers attended and established the woman, aged in her 20s, had been with a friend when they left a nightclub in Westminster at approximately 3am.
The pair got into a vehicle, believing it to be a private hire vehicle that they had pre-booked before leaving the club.
They became suspicious when the driver began travelling in the opposite direction before offering them a drink.
They refused and left the vehicle in Hornsey Street, but as they exited the vehicle the driver sexually assaulted them before driving off towards Holloway Road.
#APPEAL | Do you recognise this man?— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 20, 2021
Police want to speak to him after a woman was sexually assaulted in #Holloway #Islington on 25 July.
If you can help pls call 101 quote 1441/25July.
Read more 👇https://t.co/MJiv3jJs8Q
The victim called police to report the incident and officers attended the scene.
An investigation was launched and detectives carried out a number of enquiries, including reviewing ANPR data and recovering CCTV footage.
They are now releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1441/25Jul, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.