Women sexually assaulted after getting into car they believed was their taxi

Met Police officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident where two women were sexually assaulted after getting into a car they believed to be their private hire vehicle.

Police were called at 4:15am on Sunday July 25, to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the vicinity of Hornsey Street, N7.

Officers attended and established the woman, aged in her 20s, had been with a friend when they left a nightclub in Westminster at approximately 3am.

The pair got into a vehicle, believing it to be a private hire vehicle that they had pre-booked before leaving the club.

They became suspicious when the driver began travelling in the opposite direction before offering them a drink.

They refused and left the vehicle in Hornsey Street, but as they exited the vehicle the driver sexually assaulted them before driving off towards Holloway Road.

The victim called police to report the incident and officers attended the scene.

An investigation was launched and detectives carried out a number of enquiries, including reviewing ANPR data and recovering CCTV footage.

They are now releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1441/25Jul, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.