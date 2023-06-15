Man 'sexually assaults' woman then throws her and a friend off bridge into ravine at German tourist spot

One of the women died after being thrown off the bridge into a ravine near the world famous German castle. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A tourist threw two women off a 300-ft high bridge into a ravine after sexually assaulting one of them near a German beauty spot tourist attraction.

The attack, which left one of the women dead, happened at Neuschwanstein castle in Bavaria, local media reports.

According to German tabloid Bild, the three people involved were all American tourists.

The women were on the Marienbrücke bridge, which spans a ravine near the castle. It has a 300ft drop.

The man was reported to have sexually assaulted one of the women, before a scuffle broke out when her friend rushed to her aid. The man then threw both of them over the railing and into the gorge below.

At Neuschwanstein, there was a rescue of multiple people from a helicopter and one was taken out in handcuffs, seemingly after they fell from a cliff and climbed over railings. pic.twitter.com/yVGqqSRlwX — Eric Abneri (@thefrownyface) June 14, 2023

One of the women, 21, died in hospital overnight while the other is in hospital with serious injuries.

Neuschwanstein Castle, where the women were attacked. Picture: Getty

Footage showed the man being led from the scene in handcuffs. A helicopter was deployed as part of the rescue effort to retrieve the women from the bottom of the gorge.

Chief Public Prosecutor Thomas Hörmann told Bild: “The crime happened on Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. The two tourists met the man on a hiking tour east of the Marienbrücke. And joined him.”

He said the 21-year-old woman was attacked and her friend rushed to her aid.

“The 22-year-old wanted to help, so he choked her and pushed her down the slope.”

The motive for the attack is still unclear, while all parties remain unnamed.