Man and woman stabbed to death in North London

The incident happened in Wood Green. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A man and a woman have been stabbed to death in North London.

Officers and paramedics rushed to Mayes Road in Wood Green just after 9.30am on Sunday, when concerns for welfare were raised.

Both people were found unresponsive and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Cambridgeshire not long after.

The Metropolitan Police said he is still in custody.

A force spokesman said: "Efforts are under way to confirm the identities of the deceased and to locate their next of kin.

"At 09.37hrs on Sunday 28 November, police were called to a property in Mayes Road, N22 after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupant.

"Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found a man and a woman who had been stabbed and were unresponsive. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 52-year-old man has been arrested at an address in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident. He remains in custody."

Anyone with information should call 101 using reference 2183/28NOV or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.