'Worker shortage list' including ballet dancers could be axed as ministers battle to reduce migration

29 November 2023, 12:09

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick (l) has said action needs to be taken as the shortage occupation list is being looked at
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick (l) has said action needs to be taken as the shortage occupation list is being looked at. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to axe the shortage occupation list as part of a desperate drive to curb immigration.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Home Office is said to support proposals from the independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) last month to ditch the preferential list for visas despite the potential damage it could do to the economy.

The mechanism means employers can hire foreign workers to do the roles on the list at 20 per cent below the going rate in their industry but it has been criticised for repeated additions in recent years.

As well as ­including occupations such as care worker, engineer and bricklayer, the list includes ballet dancers, graphic designers and “arts officers”.

Ballet dancers are one of the occupations on the worker shortage list
Ballet dancers are one of the occupations on the worker shortage list. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Migrant numbers 'need to be brought down' minister tells LBC as Tories at odds over immigration levels

Read More: Migrants coming to the UK 'have to be the right sort of people' Kemi Badenoch says slamming 'far too high' 2022 numbers

The plan to drop the shortage occupation list has faced resistance from Downing Street owing to fears that the move would damage the economy and hamper Rishi Sunak’s pledge to slash NHS waiting lists.

They come amid fresh splits within the cabinet and the wider Conservative Party over immigration after official figures revealed that net migration hit an all-time high of 745,000 last year.

Government sources told The Times that the prime minister would accept only measures that had the least economic harm and the fewest unintended consequences on other areas such as the NHS and social care.

The Home Office and ­Treasury are expected to carry out modelling to assess the economic ­impact of each measure before they are accepted by Downing Street.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick, who has been pushing for drastic action, signalled he wants a hard cap on numbers as he was grilled by MPs yesterday.

Mr Jenrick told the Commons the "time for tinkering is over" and warned that the public were "sick of talk" from politicians as he faced questions on the Government's plan to address all-time-high levels of net migration.

"We are going to bring forward a serious package of fundamental reforms to address this issue once and for all," he said.

"The time for tinkering is over. There are definitely strong arguments for using caps, whether in general or on specific visas, but these are conversations that we need to conclude within Government."

Sources said the most likely measures to be announced were new restrictions on the ability of foreign workers to bring spouses and other family members to the UK, increasing the minimum salary foreign workers must earn to about £35,000 and new rules that prevent foreign care workers moonlighting in other jobs.

At present foreign care workers are allowed to work an additional 20 hours in another job but rules are expected to be tightened to allow them to work in only other regulated care homes.

Other proposals, such as a cap on foreign workers, raising the minimum salary threshold to as high as £45,000 and scrapping the shortage ­occupation list, are expected to be ­rejected or ­delayed because of the ­impact they would have on the economy and labour shortages.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

GoFundMe set up for 'heroic' crane driver.

GoFundMe page set up to buy heroic crane driver a drink after he saves colleagues life

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid allegations

Crash search at sea

US military Osprey aircraft with six onboard crashes off southern Japan

Carla Bellucci will charge family members £150 for Christmas dinner.

'Britain's most hated woman' to charge family members £150 for Christmas dinner as she should not be 'out of pocket'

Snow could hit London this weekend as first flurries land in Scotland and the north

Snow set to hit London as forecasters issue three day weather warnings for 795 miles of the UK

The four boys drowned in the crash in north Wales

Cause of death of four teenagers killed in Snowdonia camping trip car crash revealed at inquest

Russian model Irina Dvizova, 42 was gunned down in Turkey alongside her daughter Dayana, 15,

International manhunt launched after model, 42, and daughter 15, gunned down in Turkish holiday resort

The paramedic rolls on the ground in pain after being pushed out of the ambulance

Shocking moment London Ambulance Service paramedic pushed out of ambulance by patient

The Pope

Aide reads speech for unwell Pope Francis

Charlie Munger

Warren Buffett ally Charlie Munger dies aged 99

Beyonce's mother said she was "sick and tired of people attacking her" daughter

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles defends daughter against 'skin lightening' accusations

Omis Scobie (l) and Harry, Meghan and Archie (r)

Second Royal 'identified' as racist in Dutch translation of Endgame as author Omid Scobie insists he's not to blame

Palestinian prisoner freed

Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on final day

Larry Fink image

Acclaimed US photographer Larry Fink dies aged 82

Emir of Kuwait

Kuwait’s ruling emir ‘stable’ in hospital after medical emergency

Snow in Rhyl (l) as Met Office map shows places facing fresh flurries

Brits wake up to snow as Met Office reveals where more ice and flurries will hit as temperatures plummet

Latest News

See more Latest News

Osprey helicopter

US military aircraft carrying eight people crashes into sea off Japan

Grandma Wong

Hong Kong Court hears final arguments in trial of pro-democracy activists

The Environment Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Migrant numbers 'need to be brought down' minister tells LBC as Tories at odds over immigration levels
The Dutch translation of Endgame appeared to identify two Royal Family members 'accused of speaking about Archie's skin colour

Dutch speakers say edition naming Royals ‘as racist’ in Omid Scobie’s book can't be a mistranslation - as copies pulped
Virtual and phone appointments can miss serious illnesses, study finds

Patients 'at risk' as telephone and online GP appointments can miss serious illnesses, study finds
Christopher Luxon

New Zealand PM plans to ban mobile use in schools and repeal tobacco controls

India Tunnel rescue

41 workers emerge after 17 days trapped in collapsed Indian road tunnel

The Clutha disaster left 10 people dead

'I was traumatised and blamed myself': Survivors of Glasgow helicopter crash speak out about tragedy 10 years on
The pair were caught in yet another row.

I’m A Celeb’s Nigel Farage and Nella Rose embroiled in clash over cultural appropriation

Emily Hand is afraid to speak above a whisper after being kidnapped, her father has said.

Freed Irish-Israeli hostage Emily Hand, 9, was once a ‘happy noisy girl’ but now ‘won’t speak above a whisper’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better

The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better from The Crown
Scobie's book Endgame had to be pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands

Who is Omid Scobie and why is a royal accused of asking about Archie's skin colour?

Scobie's book has accidentally printed with the name of a royal in the passage discussing concern about Archie's skin colour

Second royal 'named as racist' in Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book as author insists he’s not to blame

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit