World Cup 2022: Morgan Freeman kicks off ceremony in Qatar ahead of opening match against Ecuador

20 November 2022, 16:35 | Updated: 20 November 2022, 17:31

The World Cup in Qatar has opened with appearances from disgraced actor Morgan Freeman, singer Nicki Minaj and pop superstars BTS
The World Cup in Qatar has opened with appearances from disgraced actor Morgan Freeman, singer Nicki Minaj and pop superstars BTS. Picture: Alamy / BBC / PA

By Danielle DeWolfe

The 2022 World Cup has kicked off in Qatar, with actor Morgan Freeman partaking in the opening ceremony amid widespread international criticism of the nation's human rights record.

Opening proceedings in front of the Qatari royal family and rows of empty seats inside the Al Bayt stadium, Freeman could be seen and heard narrating an opening segment 'The Calling'.

The ceremony, which was only partially broadcast on the BBC, saw a host of artists including US pop star Nicki Minaj, K-Pop superstars BTS and British artist Robbie Williams perform.

Williams was one of a growing list of stars to come under fire for endorsing Qatar in recent days.

The Arab nation has faced criticism for its stance on LGBTQ+ rights and claims by The Guardian that 6,500 migrants have died in Qatar since construction began on facilities ahead of the World Cup.

Read more: Joe Lycett shreds £10,000 to protest David Beckham's £10 million World Cup deal for homophobic Qatar

Read more: Runner smashes world record for 100-mile run only to be told it didn't count because course was 716 feet short

FBL-WC-2022-MATCH01-QAT-ECU
FBL-WC-2022-MATCH01-QAT-ECU. Picture: Getty

It comes as former England captain and worldwide footballing icon David Beckham also faced criticism for his support of the Gulf State's tournament, in what's rumoured to be a deal worth £10 million.

Recent days saw widespread outrage at celebrity endorsements, with comedian Joe Lycett following through with his threat to shred £10,000 of his own money if Beckham went ahead with the scheduled appearance.

Freeman's appearance follows accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour four years ago, with the star noting at the time he never intended to make anyone "feel disrespected or uncomfortable".

Best known for his performances in films including Invictus and Seven, the actor's voice could be heard echoing around the stadium, saying: "I remember, even after hearing the call, instead of seeing another way, we dismissed it and demanded our own way. And now the world feels even more distant and divided."

It comes ahead of the opening game between the host nation and Ecuador, with BBC pundit and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer labelled a winter World Cup "weird".

Qatar v Ecuador -World Cup
Qatar v Ecuador -World Cup. Picture: Getty

He went on to push back on criticism of Europe by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who yesterday accused Western nations of “hypocrisy” and noting they were not in any position to give “moral lessons”.

Infantino delivered the extraordinary hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha, in which he declared "today I feel gay" and "I feel (like) a migrant worker" before taking aim at European critics of Qatar.

Shearer's comments follow fellow pundit Gary Neville labelling the FIFA president "the worst face" to represent the Qatar World Cup following the controversial monologue on Saturday.

Qatar v Ecuador: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Qatar v Ecuador: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Picture: Getty

He also called on the governing body, which was disgraced following an investigation into vote buying, to "clean up its act".

The ceremony preceded the opening match of the tournament, which saw the Gulf State square up against Ecuador.

A match that saw the home nation go 2-0 down at half time, following yet more controversy surrounding the tournament after the timings of the opening match was changed at the last minute.

Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro criticised the decision, which saw the match rescheduled to Sunday evening.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Syria Turkey Iraq

Turkey strikes in Syria and Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing

Russia Ukraine War

Nuclear agency warns of renewed shelling at Ukrainian plant

Colorado Springs-Shooting

Man subdued and arrested after five killed in US gay club

Kazakhstan Election

Incumbent expected to win presidential election in Kazakhstan

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC adjourned the trial

Judge halts drug-smuggling trial after 'loud and obvious' pornography heard blaring through lawyer's computer

The teenagers have been jailed

Moment police box in teen gang who stole up to 100 cars in a year, after hair-raising car chase that reached 132mph

Russia Volcanoes

Two volcanoes in Russia’s far east rumble into action

Joe Lycett has shredded the money

Joe Lycett shreds £10,000 to protest David Beckham's £10 million World Cup deal for homophobic Qatar

Campaigners have called for an overhaul of the migrant processing system after the death of a man

'Take action now' say campaigners after a migrant at Manston processing centre in Kent dies in hospital

The scene at Colorado Springs

Five killed and 18 injured in mass shooting in gay club

Ansty has cancelled its production of Aladdin

Genie-ous decision: long-running Aladdin pantomime abruptly axed because of 'cultural insensitivity'

The attack took place not far from the river in Cambridge

Three teenagers arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in 'targeted attack' in secluded Cambridge meadow

Keir Starmer wants to abolish the House of Lords

Labour will 'abolish the House of Lords' to 'restore trust in politics' under Sir Keir Starmer

Goalkeeper Tony Thompson reacted in fury to the incident

Football fan 'urinates in goalkeeper's bottle', before unwitting player is sent off for drinking it and squirting it back in disgust
Cop27 climate summit

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

Jeffrey Epstein wanted to extort the Queen, it has been claimed

Jeffrey Epstein 'wanted to blackmail the Queen' through his friendship with Prince Andrew, claims Fergie's former lover

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump is back on Twitter

Donald Trump is back on Twitter after owner Elon Musk asks users if they want him reinstated
Alok Sharma was disappointed in the deal

Cop27 climate deal 'is not enough', UK warns - although rich nations agree to pay for poor countries' climate disasters
Maisa Rojas, minister of environment of Chile, left, and Germany’s climate envoy Jennifer Morgan laugh ahead of a closing plenary session at Cop27

UN climate negotiators approve compensation deal for poorer nations

North Carolina Parade Float Crash

Girl killed in float crash at North Carolina holiday parade

Animal Rebellion stormed into the restaurant calling for meat to be taken off menus

Animal activists take over Gordon Ramsay’s Chelsea restaurant calling for meat to be removed from menus
Malaysia Election

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

White House Wedding

Joe Biden’s granddaughter marries in White House wedding

Hundreds protested in London last month calling for Britain to rejoin

Britain ‘planning Swiss-style relationship with EU’ post Brexit

Dylan

Collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan sells for 670,000 dollars

A migrant being processed at Manston died in hospital after becoming unwell, the Home Office said

Migrant staying at Manston processing centre in Kent dies in hospital after becoming ill

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa calls for 'criminal charges' in death Awaab Ishak

'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing activist calls for justice in death of 'innocent' Awaab Ishak
'Brexit has been a disaster': says Brexiteer

'Brexit has been a disaster': Brexiteer says UK needs to rejoin EU to gain economic growth

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement
‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain
‘It’s a horror show’: It takes up to six months for products to reach the EU, says Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s a horror show’: Business consultant slams Brexit for slowing down exports to the EU

jeremy hunt leaving

'Jeremy Hunt has crushed the UK' says lifelong Tory voter as he plans to move businesses out of the UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit