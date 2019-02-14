Instagram "Influencer" Charged After Throwing Chair From Balcony Onto Road

14 February 2019, 14:21 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 14:53

A woman who was filmed throwing a chair from a high-rise balcony onto a busy road has been charged by police.

Marcella Zoia, 19, turned herself into authorities following the incident which occurred in Toronto, Canada on Saturday.

The prank sparked outrage after it was shared online and clocked up over 700,000 views.

Video shows Zoia picking up the chair, looking over the balcony before launching it over.

The video sparked fierce criticism after it was shared online
The video sparked fierce criticism after it was shared online. Picture: Toronto Police

The chair can then be seen plummeting towards the highway below.

The 19-year-old was charged with mischief endangering life, mischief involving damage to property and common nuisance.

She was released on bail on Wednesday.

