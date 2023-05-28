World's least miserable countries revealed... with Britain only ranked 28th two years after reaching 4th

28 May 2023, 22:46

Switzerland were ranked as the least miserable people in the world - with Zimbabwe named the most miserable as it battles sky-high inflation
Switzerland were ranked as the least miserable people in the world - with Zimbabwe named the most miserable as it battles sky-high inflation. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Switzerland has been named the least miserable country in the world after the happiness of nations was ranked in the so-called "misery index".

The central European nation was the best performing of the 160 continues ranked by how miserable their people are.

The worst performing nation was Zimbabwe as Switzerland celebrated seven years in the top twenty of the index.

Switzerland has consistently been at the top of similar indexes due to its stable economy, rich GDP and enviable public education system.

Britain cracked the top 30 of the nations in the index but has plummeted after finishing fourth just two years ago in 2021.

Inflation, which was in double-digits until this month, is being cited as the main reason for a spike in misery among Brits.

Kuwait and Ireland both made the top three with Asian nations Japan and Malaysia completing the top five.

Inflation and unemployment were the driving forces of misery in most of the countries as the ramifications of the Covid pandemic on the global economy.

The full rankings are below:

1. Switzerland

2. Kuwait

3. Ireland

4. Japan

5. Malaysia

6. Taiwan

7. Niger

8. Thailand

9. Togo

10. Malta

11. Oman

12. Ivory Coast

13. Israel

14. South Korea

15. UAE

16. China

17. Norway

18. Qatar

19. Vietnam

20. Netherlands

23. United States

28. United Kingdom.

