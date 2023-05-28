Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
World's least miserable countries revealed... with Britain only ranked 28th two years after reaching 4th
28 May 2023, 22:46
Switzerland has been named the least miserable country in the world after the happiness of nations was ranked in the so-called "misery index".
The central European nation was the best performing of the 160 continues ranked by how miserable their people are.
The worst performing nation was Zimbabwe as Switzerland celebrated seven years in the top twenty of the index.
Switzerland has consistently been at the top of similar indexes due to its stable economy, rich GDP and enviable public education system.
Britain cracked the top 30 of the nations in the index but has plummeted after finishing fourth just two years ago in 2021.
Inflation, which was in double-digits until this month, is being cited as the main reason for a spike in misery among Brits.
Kuwait and Ireland both made the top three with Asian nations Japan and Malaysia completing the top five.
Inflation and unemployment were the driving forces of misery in most of the countries as the ramifications of the Covid pandemic on the global economy.
The full rankings are below:
1. Switzerland
2. Kuwait
3. Ireland
4. Japan
5. Malaysia
6. Taiwan
7. Niger
8. Thailand
9. Togo
10. Malta
11. Oman
12. Ivory Coast
13. Israel
14. South Korea
15. UAE
16. China
17. Norway
18. Qatar
19. Vietnam
20. Netherlands
23. United States
28. United Kingdom.