Worst times to drive over Easter Bank Holiday and traffic blackspots revealed, as 14m journeys expected

27 March 2024, 13:42 | Updated: 27 March 2024, 14:01

Some 14 million trips are expected over the Easter weekend
Some 14 million trips are expected over the Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Experts have warned of the worst times to drive, and which roads are likely to see the worst traffic, as millions look to get away over Easter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some 2.6 million trips are expected on Good Friday - the busiest day over the Easter weekend, according to the RAC.

Two million drives each are set to take place both on Thursday, the day that schools break up for the long weekend, and Easter Monday.

Easter Saturday and Sunday are likely to see 2.3 million trips each.

One in ten drivers is planning a trip, but doesn't know which day they will drive, accounting for a probable extra 3.3 million cars on the road over the weekend.

Read more: Carmageddon: M25 shuts as traffic chaos looms and locals stockpile food for first-ever daylight closures

Read more: Exact time M25 will shut down for 57 hours as drivers warned to stay away during closures on UK's busiest motorway

Traffic jams are expected over the Easter weekend
Traffic jams are expected over the Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

When is the worst time to drive over Easter?

Transport analysts at INRIX said that the worst time to drive on Thursday will be between 2pm and 7pm - suggesting people who get away earlier or later will have an easier time on the roads.

On Friday, the worst time to drive will be from 11am-3pm. Any time after 5pm that day is set to see less traffic.

Late morning on Saturday - 10am-12pm - will be the busiest period on the roads, and the time after 5pm will be calmer.

On Sunday, the period from 11am-1pm will have a particularly high level of traffic, and fewer people will be driving after 5pm.

And on Monday, the 10am-12pm period will be the busiest, and people looking for emptier roads are advised to drive after 8pm.

Traffic jams are expected over the weekend
Traffic jams are expected over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “With Easter falling earlier than usual at the start of the school holidays, it could be ‘carmageddon’ for holidaymakers.

"Anyone who can delay leaving on Thursday 28 March until much later in the evening or set off as early as possible on Good Friday is likely to have a better journey than those who travel during the peak periods of the day.

Parts of the M25 will be busy over the Easter weekend
Parts of the M25 will be busy over the Easter weekend. Picture: Getty

Which roads will be busiest over the Easter weekend?

The RAC said that the busiest road on Thursday will probably be the M25 in both directions between the M23 for Gatwick and the M1 in Hertfordshire from 4pm.

Trips on that part of the road are likely to take over two hours, which is over twice the usual time.

The worst traffic jams on Friday could be the M5 southbound between Bristol and Taunton, and the M3 between the M25 and the south coast.

Journey times are set to double on both roads. On the worst part of the M5, journey times could be one hour and 48 minutes. On the busiest stretch of the M3, journeys could last two hours 18 minutes respectively.

Traffic is expected over the weekend
Traffic is expected over the weekend. Picture: Getty

Gary Hesketh, an RAC patrolman from Exeter, advised drivers: "Leave plenty of time for your journey if you’re using the M5 corridor to Devon and Cornwall as this is notoriously busy in the holidays.

"Check your coolant and oil levels, make sure your tyres are in good condition and remember to check the spare too.

"Services will be extra busy, so bring your packed lunch, and if you do breakdown, remember to reward your friendly RAC patrol with Easter eggs!"

Traffic queued on the M25
Traffic queued on the M25. Picture: Getty

Ms Simpson added: "On every journey there are key pinch points where you can save yourself lots of valuable time if you can get through before everyone else. This will be especially true over the whole Easter holidays as our research shows two-thirds (64%) of drivers will be making a leisure journey on major roads at some point.

"Lengthy queues can be expected along routes to the usual hotspots like the West Country, the Lake District and the south coast, especially during the middle of the day when most people make trips.

"While a good proportion of drivers aren’t yet tying themselves to a date, there may be even more cars on the road than anticipated if the sun decides to make an appearance."

Traffic is expected over the weekend
Traffic is expected over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

Bob Pishue, INRIX transportation analyst, said: "Although travel times will peak on Thursday and Friday afternoons, drivers should be prepared for longer journeys than normal throughout the entire weekend.

"To avoid the longest delays, we advise adjusting departure times so you’re not travelling in peak commuter hours. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic."

Andy Butterfield, Customer Services Director at National Highways said that given that the Easter weekend is the first bank holiday of the year, "we expect the roads to be busy with people looking to make the most of a long weekend."

"We encourage people to plan ahead and prepare their cars in advance for long journeys as this can help reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oleksii Danilov

Ukraine’s President replaces top security official

The woman was walking near to Colquhoun Park, near Station Road, when she was approached by a man

Woman, 70, 'scared to leave her house' after being sexually assaulted in 'terrifying attack' near park

Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying there's 'nothing worse' than young women undergoing cosmetic procedures

Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying 'nothing worse' than young women having cosmetic procedures

Xi Jinping and US leaders

China’s Xi sounds positive note in meeting with US business leaders

Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

YouTuber Ninja has been diagnosed with cancer

YouTuber Ninja diagnosed with cancer at 32 after doctors spot mark in routine check-up

Miguel Luna, 49 (left with his wife), and Maynor Suazo, 37, have been identified among the victims

Tributes paid to two construction workers missing and presumed dead after Baltimore bridge collapse

Documents show that the Sussexes' new business American Riviera Orchard has been trademarked for 'pet food, edible pet treats, and bird seed'

Meghan to sell dog treats and bird seed: Duchess's new lifestyle brand targets pet food market

Crocus City Hall

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 140

The number of migrants who have arrived in the UK so far in 2024 across the Channel has reached a record high

Record number of migrants cross English Channel in first three months of 2024

Francis Scott Key Bridge

‘Heroes’ scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed

Joshua Santos Christian died over the weekend

British man dies after slipping and hitting his head on a metal bar in jump off Australian bridge, as tributes pour in

Hammond, who had been an adviser to Copper, was made chairman in 2023

Guests served sushi off half-naked models at party of crypto firm chaired by Philip Hammond

Storm Nelson is set to batter the UK

Exact date Storm Nelson to batter Brits with 641-mile wall of rain and strong winds ahead of Easter weekend

Cambridge Council rule that hated Prince Philip statue must be pulled down

'Worst piece of artwork ever:' Hated 13ft statue of Prince Philip to be torn down

Indonesia election

Indonesia’s top court hears election appeals of losing candidates

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Bus Accident

At least five killed in German bus accident

New ships

Taiwan commissions two new navy ships amid rising threat from China

Sewage spills increased markedly last year

Sewage spills into rivers and seas double in 2023 to reach worst on record

Aldi is looking to open dozens of new stores as part of an expansion (PIC Aldi on Wirral)

Aldi to open 35 new stores this year in huge expansion - first locations revealed

Brussels protest

Farmers in tractors block Brussels in EU policies protest

Macron flies a drone

French and Brazilian leaders announce investment plan for Amazon rainforest

Members of the Cambridge crew throw their cox Jasper Parish into the water as they celebrate the winning of the men s boat race between Oxford University and Cambridge University on the River Thames

'Don't throw the cox into the Thames', Boat Race crews warned, as high levels of E-Coli found in the water
UK supermarket shelves filled with Cadbury Easter Eggs. The assortment includes Cadury Flake, Twirl Creme egg and mini Eggs

You must be yolk-ing! Doctor warns against eating chocolate Easter eggs in one go

Rubble in Lebanon

Seven Lebanese and an Israeli killed in exchange of fire along border

Sean 'Diddy' Coombs has said he's the victim of a 'witch hunt' as he slams the police raids on his properties

Sean 'Diddy' Coombs breaks silence following police raids in sex trafficking investigation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

King Charles will make his first major public appearance this Easter Sunday

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event
Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday evening

Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit