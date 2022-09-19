Flower wreath on Queen's coffin includes tribute to Prince Philip and request from King Charles

The wreath placed on top of the Queen's coffin for her funeral includes a bunch of flowers from her wedding to her late husband, Prince Philip, and a special tribute from King Charles. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Lauren Lewis

The wreath placed on top of the Queen's coffin for her funeral includes a bunch of flowers from her wedding to her late husband, Prince Philip, and a special tribute from King Charles.

The wreath contains pine taken from the gardens of the monarch's beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland, where she died on Thursday September 8.

Among the other flowers were sweet peas, on of the Queen's favourite flowers, dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

Several of the flowers have special significance for the Queen.

Sweet peas, which are the birth flower of April, the Queen's birth month, are associated with departures and goodbyes.

Meanwhile Dahlias symbolise a lifelong commitment and bond between two people - a possible reference to her 73-year marriage to Philip.

White heather, during the Victorian era, symbolised good luck and protection while Phlox showed a wish for sweet dreams.

The Queen's coffin lies in the centre of Westminster Abbey in front of King Charles. Picture: Alamy

The Queen's coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Read more: London grinds to a halt as roads shut and trains into Paddington suspended as million people try to enter capital

The wreath was made completely sustainable at the request of King Charles, meaning no floral foam was used, the Mirror reported.

The Queen personally picked the flowers used in a wreath on her late husband's coffin in April 2021.

That wreath included white lilies, small white roses, white freesia, white wax flower, white sweet peas and jasmine.

The Queen's coffin arrived at Westminster Abbey this morning in bright sunshine followed by an emotional King Charles.

He wiped his eye as he walked directly behind the Queen's coffin, next to Camilla, Queen Consort.

The Queen's coffin arrived at Westminster Abbey this morning in bright sunshine followed by an emotional King Charles. . Picture: Alamy

Read more: Louis is 'asking lots of questions:' Kate reveals how her children are coping with the Queen's death

Next in line was the Princess Royal, followed by Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, was next to his brother, Prince Harry.

Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.

The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.