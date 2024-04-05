Out-of-control XL Bully chases Londoners down street, forcing men onto cars and injuring four people

The XL Bully. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

This is the shocking moment Londoners are terrorised by an XL Bully on the street, climbing on cars and running away to avoid the rampaging dog.

Four people have been taken to hospital and two have been arrested after the incident, which took place in Battersea in south-west London on March 18.

CCTV captures the horrifying scene in which a person climbed onto a car, with the dog jumping up for a second before chasing someone else.

A car also appears to swerve towards the pavement, seemingly in an attempt to drive towards the dog - but misses.

Others were spotted trying to grab hold of the XL Bully, but it evaded their grasp.

A dog chases people on a street in Chelsea, London pic.twitter.com/9Dn7mnnBTi — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) April 3, 2024

Another video shows a man trying to hit the dog with a bike helmet.

Police were called and said they "took the difficult decision" to shoot the dog.

A Met spokeswoman said: 'Two people have been arrested after a dog attacked a number of people in Wandsworth.

"Police were called shortly after 10pm on Monday, 18 March to reports of a dog – described as an XL bully – that was dangerously out of control and attacking people in the vicinity of Home Road, SW11.

"Due to the threat posed to the public by the dog, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers took the difficult decision to destroy the dog and it was shot.

"Four men – all members of the public - were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the dog attack. None of their injuries are life threatening.

"Officers subsequently arrested two people – a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman – on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

"Both have been bailed pending further enquiries to dates in mid-June. Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"An examination of the dog will take place to establish its specific breed. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD7620/18Mar."

It has been a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales without a Certificate of Exemption since February 1.

Any existing XL Bullies have to be muzzled in public and on the lead at all times. They will also have to be neutered.

Earlier this month, Patrick McKeown became the first person in the UK to be prosecuted for owning an unregistered XL Bully.