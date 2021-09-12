'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' singer Maria Mendiola dies aged 69

12 September 2021, 12:27

Ms Mendiola has died aged 69
Ms Mendiola has died aged 69. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Maria Mendiola, best known for her band's hit Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, has died aged 69.

The Spanish singer was one half of Baccara, who enjoyed a smash hit with the 1977 record.

Its enduring popularity saw it become one of the songs of the summer as Scotland fans, who have adopted the song, sang it throughout their run in Euro 2020.

Her death was confirmed by her management company but further information was not provided.

The song has been linked to Scottish football fans since 2015, when a video emerged of Aberdeen's Andy Considine singing it in drag during a stag do.

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie found prolonged fame with Scottish football fans
Yes Sir, I Can Boogie found prolonged fame with Scottish football fans. Picture: Alamy

It reached number three in the UK singles chart in November 2020 when Scotland beat Serbia in a play-off to progress to Euro 2020.

A clip of Considine dancing and singing it with his teammates went viral.

The song has been covered by Goldfrapp, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Fratellis.

Arthritis caused Ms Mendiola to step down from Baccara in 2008.

Her replacement, Cristina Sevilla, paid tribute to her on social media in a tweet in Spanish.

