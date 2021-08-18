Young boy dies after falling from hotel window in Sheffield

18 August 2021, 18:36 | Updated: 18 August 2021, 18:37

Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Wednesday afternoon
Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Google

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A young boy has died after falling from the window of a hotel in Sheffield, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel, on Blonk Street, at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy is believed to be under 10 years of age.

A spokesman for the force said inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said the boy's family are being supported by specially trained officers and no formal identification has taken place.

The spokesman said: "We are sorry to share a boy has sadly died after falling from a building in Sheffield this afternoon."

