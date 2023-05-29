Brit tourist, 26, 'dies after being struck by lightning on Greek holiday as girlfriend filmed from beach'

29 May 2023, 21:02 | Updated: 29 May 2023, 21:18

A young British tourist has died "after being struck by lightning paddleboarding in Greece as his girlfriend filmed from the beach".
A young British tourist has died "after being struck by lightning paddleboarding in Greece as his girlfriend filmed from the beach". Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

A 26-year-old British man has died "after being struck by lightning on holiday in Greece as his girlfriend filmed from the beach".

The tragic incident reportedly happened on Monday afternoon in the Agia Agathi area of Rhodes, the largest of the the country's Dodecanese islands.

According to Greek newspaper Rodiaki, emergency services dashed to the scene and took him ashore, before frantically trying to save his life.

The outlet reported that a passer-by, who it named as footballer for a local side Wander Machado, 47, had managed to pull the Brit to land.

“As soon as I got close to him, I saw that he was face down in the water and his face was bruised," he said.

"I immediately knew that every second was crucial and started pulling him to the shore."

Stock image of a Agia Agathi closed bay near Golden Sand Beach.
Stock image of a Agia Agathi closed bay near Golden Sand Beach. Picture: Alamy

Wander added: "I was worried that the same thing would happen to me as it was still raining but I didn't stop.

Lightning reportedly hit the water near to the victim shortly before 1.30pm local time, which caused him to fall into the water injured.

The outlet reported that the man had been paddleboarding, though others say he was swimming at the time.

Wander, who is said to have performed first aid immediately he and others pulled him onto the beach, continued: "The man was still alive, I could hear his heart and he had a pulse.

File photo of a boat sailing along the coast near Agia Agathi, Rhodes island, Greece.
File photo of a boat sailing along the coast near Agia Agathi, Rhodes island, Greece. Picture: Getty

"The EKAV rescuers arrived shortly afterwards and performed all the resuscitation procedures to keep him alive. Unfortunately, I found out a little later that he didn't make it."

The man is thought to have been rushed to the Archangelos Health Center, where medics desperately attempted to resuscitate him, but sadly he did not survive.

The Central Port Authority of Rhodes confirmed that the victim was a 26-year-old male British national, but provided no further details.

A spokesman told the Telegraph: “This is an active case so we cannot give more details at the moment.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Rhodes and are in contact with local authorities.”

