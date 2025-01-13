Young people paying professionals to do basic tasks like changing lightbulbs - as 'going up a ladder is too risky'

13 January 2025, 11:18

Many young people are too anxious to change a lightbulb because of the dangers of ladders
Many young people are too anxious to change a lightbulb because of the dangers of ladders. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Young people are more likely than any other group to hire outside help to do basic household tasks, a survey has found.

The skills to take on simple DIY jobs in the home or car are "being lost", the authors of the research said, with young people spending over £1,000 per year on work they should be able to do themselves.

Nearly a quarter of people in the UK aged between 18 and 27 won't change a ceiling lightbulb themselves, often saying it's too dangerous, according to the survey.

One in five don't even know what a spanner is according to the study by bike and motoring company Halfords, which put the questions to 2,000 adults.

Young people spend an average of £1,300 each year on handymen and women to do basic jobs they can probably do themselves, the research found.

Three quarters of young people would consider moving abroad

That compares with an average across all ages of £622 - and £253 for people aged between 60 and 78.

Fewer than two-thirds of the 323 people questioned in the 18-27 age group felt confident enough to clean a car themselves - and many said they would get one of their parents to do it.

One in five of the age group said they would call in a professional to change the bulb on a ceiling spotlight.

Andy Turbefield of Halfords said: "The results show very clearly that the ability to do basic, practical tasks is being lost amongst younger generations.

"Motoring knowledge in particular appears to be on the decline, with many reluctant to take on even the most basic tasks such as replacing windscreen wipers."

Halfords said its study suggested the younger generation were GOTDITs - Get Others To Do It - amid a lack of basic knowledge when it comes to straightforward DIY jobs.

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

