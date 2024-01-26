Exclusive

Young people have 'shocking' misconceptions of rape as two thirds think you can't say no after agreeing to sex online

26 January 2024, 06:25

Young people have "shocking" misconceptions of rape, research has found.
Young people have "shocking" misconceptions of rape, research has found. Picture: Alamy
Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

Young people have "shocking" misconceptions of rape, with two thirds of 18-24 year olds believing you cannot withdraw consent in-person after agreeing to have sex with someone online, new research has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) found 72% didn't understand that you can say no, after initially saying yes when arranging to meet.

The lead prosecutor for rape and serious sexual offences in England & Wales, Siobhan Blake, told LBC the "harmful assumption" that consent can be given in advance is now "playing out in the digital world".

The CPS commissioned the largest survey in five years on the public understanding of rape and serious sexual offences, and found young people had "striking" views based on false assumptions and a lack of understanding of consent.

Only half recognised that it can still be rape if a victim doesn't resist or fight back, and 58% said they don't think rape can be committed in a relationship or marriage.

Ms Blake told LBC: "The law of consent is clear - someone has to have the freedom and capacity to consent at that particular moment in time. It's not possible for another individual to simply assume consent based on previous conversations or behaviours."

"We have to be clear that consent is about consent in the moment," she said.

Read more: 'He's got away with murder': Families of Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane's victims say 'justice not served'

Read more: Runaway aristocrat’s baby ‘found dead in Lidl bag’ after parents had four other children taken into care, court hears

The survey of more than 3,000 UK adults found that while the public’s accurate understanding of rape has grown over the past 20 years, there has been a "stark regression" of attitudes among young people.

The End Violence Against Women Coalition said it believes the attitudes are being driven by "the blurring of our online and offline lives".

The charity's director Andrea Simon said it's "not only created new forms of sexual violence, but new ways to blame victims based on our behaviours online".

"It is clear that the rapid, unchecked spread of online misogyny is also driving sympathy for perpetrators and misconceptions about sexual violence among young people," she said.

"This work is an encouraging start to addressing these harmful attitudes."

The CPS said it would use the findings to update it's training and guidance.

Baroness Newlove, Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales.
Baroness Newlove, Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

Ms Blake told LBC: "It's really important that we understand what harmful assumptions and misconceptions might be out there so we can call them out for what they are.

"It is quite shocking, and I think it's something we need to reflect on as a society. It's really important that our young people understand where the boundaries are, to help prevent future victims and future offending."

She encouraged victims to come forward, saying "some people might hear this today and realise that something they've not recognised as sexual assault previously was, infact, something they didn't consent to.

"Please still step forward and report. We in the CPS and our colleagues in the police don't believe these harmful assumptions and misconceptions. We know it sometimes takes a while for people to make decisions to step forward, and people sometimes don't understand the law around consent. We will still take your case very seriously."

The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Baroness Newlove, said: “This powerful report echoes what survivors tell me: that harmful ‘myths’ and misconceptions persist in our justice system, with serious consequences for survivors and justice. 

“These assumptions also play a part in contributing to excessive and unjustified requests for private victim data in rape investigations. 

“Yet as this important research underscores, these misconceptions are not set in stone; they can be dismantled over time, and that requires government and justice agencies, like the CPS, to lead the way. 

“Victims deserve a system that respects and upholds their rights – and challenges harmful stereotypes.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China Middle East Trade

Global trade disrupted by Red Sea attacks and low water in Panama Canal, UN says

Kenneth Eugene Smith was executed by nitrogen hypoxia on Thursday for the killing of Elizabeth Sennett.

Alabama inmate executed by nitrogen gas method slammed as ‘step backwards’ for humanity in final hours

Death-Penalty Alabama-Nitrogen

Alabama executes man with nitrogen gas using new method for the first time

Death-Penalty Alabama-Nitrogen

US Supreme Court rules Alabama can proceed with first execution by nitrogen gas

Calocane has been handed an indefinite order for the triple killings

Nottingham killer's sentence to be reviewed by Attorney General after victims' families claim he ‘got away with murder’

Jonnie Irwin was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer

Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin back in hospital and 'hasn’t slept for six nights'

Bill Roache is under threat of bankruptcy for a second time

Coronation Street legend 'faces bankruptcy' after being hit with 'mystery tax bill' aged 91

Mars Helicopter

Mars helicopter will make no more flights after rotor damage – Nasa

The Constitutional Court's decision is final

French court blocks plan to allow British expats to stay in France for longer than 90 days without visa

Herbert “Cowboy” Coward

Deliverance actor Herbert Coward dies in crash aged 85

Donald Trump claims he does not know who E Jean Carroll is

'This is not America': Donald Trump testifies for less than three minutes in New York defamation case

Tyler Donnelley

Murder investigation launched after body of man, 19, found in west London park

Turkish lawmakers hold posters during a debate about Sweden’s bid to join Nato at the Turkish parliament in Ankara

Turkey finalises approval of Sweden’s bid for Nato membership

Kenneth Eugene Smith

Alabama death row inmate's plea as legal team makes last-ditch appeal to halt nitrogen execution

Trump-Columnist-Lawsuit

Trump gives evidence in defamation trial deciding on payout for columnist

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, allegedly concealed the birth of baby girl Victoria after she became pregnant in early 2022

Runaway aristocrat ‘debated cremating dead baby with bottle of petrol’ after her daughter ‘died in her arms’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Apple Europe App Store Changes

Apple unveils changes to iPhone app fees to comply with EU rules

King Charles has returned to London ahead of an operation

King Charles returns to London ahead of imminent hospital operation for enlarged prostate

Yvette Cooper said she wanted to “see what is possible to have returned”

Labour would ask Rwandan government for a refund on the £400million deal if no flights take off
General Richard Shirreff (R) has warned Brits face conscription

Brits aged up to 60 face conscription, former top military general warns, as Whitehall draws up plans for 'volunteer army'
Capitol Riot Contempt

Trump aide handed four-month jail term for contempt of Congress

NHS strikes set to continue after consultants England have voted narrowly against an offer aimed at resolving a long pay dispute with the Government

NHS consultants are set to go back on strike after rejecting a pay offer from the government
Yemen Israel Palestinians US

US and UK impose sanctions on four Houthi leaders after Red Sea attacks

Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton reveals she picked out 'cute' guinea pig - and then unwittingly ate it deep-fried for lunch in Peru
Europe Farmer Protests

French farmers angry at economic woes block roads closer to Paris

Constance Marten (main) and on the run with Mark Gordon (top r) and bottom a court sketch from a previous hearing

Runaway aristocrat’s baby ‘found dead in Lidl bag’ after parents had four other children taken into care, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit