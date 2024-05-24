Your morning news briefing, Friday May 24, 2024: Energy cap falls, Starmer to do debates, and Corbyn to stand

24 May 2024, 09:02

Your morning briefing
Your morning briefing. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Here's all the UK and world news you're waking up to today on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hello, Kit here, and we've reached a sunny Friday morning. Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer continue to travel around the country on the second day of the General Election campaign, meeting voters, presenting their ideas, and criticising their opponent.

Energy is the issue of the day so far, with Sir Keir in Scotland launching GB Energy, a new public company that Labour would launch if it gained power, while Mr Sunak will visit Northern Ireland and Staffordshire.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Energy price cap falls

Early this morning, regulator Ofgem announced on Friday morning that the energy price cap would fall by 7% from £1,690 to £1,568 from July 1, a drop of £122 for the average household.

This is around £500 less than the cap in July last year, when it was £2,074.

But prices are expected to rise again in October, before Ofgem drops it again in January 2025.

Energy prices have become an important political issue, after they soared following the start of the war in Ukraine over two years ago.

Both parties say they have plans to keep bills down.

Watch again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Keir Starmer | 24/05/24

Labour launch GB Energy

Sir Keir launched GB Energy on Friday - a "publicly owned energy company that will invest in clean British power", based in Scotland."

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Labour leader called the company "an enterprise that will be owned by the taxpayer, making money for the taxpayer".

GB Energy will be set up with £8.3 billion of public investment, alongside roughly three times the amount in private funding.

"The long term advantage... is that it will bring our energy bills down not just for a while, but for good," Sir Keir claimed.

But, also speaking on Nick's show, the Conservative Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho said the company was a "con".

And the Conservatives have their own plans to keep energy bills low.

Energy Security Minister Claire Coutinho is unable to provide with the exact figure of green levies

Green levies to be curbed

Today, the Conservatives are expected to pledge to keep green levies on energy below their current level for the next five years.

Green levies pay for social and environmental policies. They represent around 9-12% of energy bills.

But speaking to Nick, Ms Coutinho was unable to say how much curbing green levies would save households.

Ms Coutinho is also set to promise to keep he energy price cap in place for at least the next parliament.

Watch again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Keir Starmer | 24/05/24

Starmer will do debates

Back to Sir Keir - he told Nick that he was not "dodging" the issue of debates with Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister had said that the Labour leader had lacked the courage to debate with him.

"TV debates are a big part of election campaigns and there will be debates in these elections," he added.

But he said he was more interested in debating with LBC listeners on his regular 'Call Keir' segment.

Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Alamy

Corbyn to stand against Labour

Jeremy Corbyn has announced he is standing as an independent candidate in the General Election.

The former Labour leader said he will stand in his constituency of Islington North, vowing to be "an independent voice for equality, democracy and peace".

Mr Corbyn has been suspended by Labour since 2020 after he refused to fully accept the Equality and Human Rights Commission's findings that the party broke equality law when he was in charge and said antisemitism had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons".

Sir Keir told Nick that a decision on restoring the Labour whip to Corbyn ally would be made by around June 4.

A building has collapsed on a beach in Majorca.
A building has collapsed on a beach in Majorca. Picture: Getty

Majorca beach bar collapse

Elsewhere, on Thursday night a bar in Majorca collapsed, leaving four dead and 16 injured.

Most of the victims at the Playa de Palma on the Spanish island are foreign tourists.

A terrace of the two-storey bar is believed to have collapsed through to the basement, leaving only the facade standing.It emerged today that venue had unveiled a new rooftop bar just a day earlier.

The beach club posted on Instagram with the caption: “Totally different. New rooftop."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo dated 24/6/202 of Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey who will visit 25 areas of the so-called Blue Wall, accusing the Conservatives of failing to tackle crime and no longer representing the voters who had traditionally backed them.

Lib Dems aim to bring down 90 Tory 'Blue Wall' seats as party takes aim at Sunak on NHS and sewage

Rishi Sunak will bring in mandatory National Service for 18-year-olds in a dramatic policy announcement.

Sunak vows to bring back National Service for every 18-year-old if Tories win the general election

France New Caledonia

Pro-independence leader in New Caledonia calls for resistance against France

India Fire

Four children among at least 27 dead in fire at amusement park in western India

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16: Grayson Murray hits a tee shot on No. 5 during the first round of the PGA Championship, May 16, 2024, at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.(Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dead at 30 after withdrawing from tournament through illness

Italy G7 Finance Ministers

G7 moves towards agreement on money for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

Nicki Minaj has been arrested on suspicion on carrying drugs at Amsterdam Airport throwing her show at the troubled Co-Op Live Arena tonight into turmoil.

Nicki Minaj arrested on suspicion of carrying drugs in Amsterdam as singer cancels Manchester show

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Prosecutors accuse Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer of violating conduct rules

France Cannes 2024 Awards Ceremony

Sex worker drama Anora wins the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

A Spitfire has crashed in a field in Lincolnshire, at a Battle of Britain airshow, police report.

RAF pilot dead in Spitfire airshow crash as politicians and royals pay tribute to unnamed airman

France Cannes 2024 Awards Ceremony

Cannes Film Festival draws to close as stars arrive for Palme d’Or presentation

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky says Ukraine has taken back control in areas of Kharkiv region

A Spitfire has crashed in a field in Lincolnshire, at a Battle of Britain airshow, police report.

Spitfire crashes in Lincolnshire field during horror at Battle of Britain airshow

40-year-old Dan Peterson

Family of British man missing on Mount Everest launch fundraising appeal for search in Nepal

The couple have announced they are going to divorce

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announce divorce after 14 years of marriage

Prince Charles has been discussing stripped the Sussexes of their royal titles

King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Gove made the announcement on Friday evening

Michael Gove not standing for re-election is 'very significant', says Starmer

Dorset Police have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a woman stabbed on Friday night

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed to death on beach in Bournemouth
A cold snap is on the way

Cold snap on the way could see temperatures in parts of the country drop below freezing

Small boat crossings are at record levels

More than 10,000 migrants thought to have arrived in UK so far this year after crossing Channel
Israeli offensive

Egypt agrees to send aid trucks through Israeli crossing to Gaza

Japanese cat shrine

Shrine honours cats on Japanese island where felines outnumber humans

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin previously pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin to stand trial after US judge denies bid to dismiss charge of involuntary manslaughter against actor
Avocado

Guac-jackers steal 40 tonnes of avocados

Andy Street could run for a safe MP seat in Birmingham

Former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street could run for safe MP seat in Birmingham

Papua New Guinea Landslide

Emergency convoy takes aid to survivors of Papua New Guinea landslide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie slammed the audience as she told them to be 'quiet' on Thursday evening.

Fergie furiously silences crowd at Cannes Film Festival during auction for portrait of late Queen
Prince Harry 'turned down the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence'.

Prince Harry ‘turned down King’s offer to stay in royal residence’ during UK trip because it ‘didn't come with security'
Prince William hosted a garden party on behalf of his father King Charles

Prince William hosts rain-soaked Buckingham Palace garden party in absence of King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit