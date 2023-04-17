YouTube star's mother sued for $22m by 11 minors who say she bragged about making 'kiddie porn'

Tiffany Smith, the mother of YouTube star Piper Rockelle, is being sued by members of her daughter's "squad" for emotional and physical abuse. Picture: Piper Rockelle

By Chay Quinn

The mother of a 15-year-old YouTube star is being sued over claims she encouraged a group of teens and children to engage in oral sex and bragged that she made "kiddie porn".

Tiffany Smith, mother of influencer Piper Rockelle, is being sued by 11 members of the so-called "Piper Squad", a group of teenagers who regularly feature on her daughter's channel, for $22 million.

A complaint which was filed in January 2022 said that Smith, 41, would "intentionally inflict distress" and encouraged the minors to engage in oral sex.

The complaint alleges that Smith also encouraged the group to be "sexy" and "subjected them to harassment, molestation, and abuse", while also saying that the content that she was helping produce for Piper's channel was "kiddie porn".

Sawyer Sharbino, Donald Dougher, Corrine Joy, Connor Cain, Symonne Harrison, Ayden Mekus, Hayden Haas, Walker Bryant, Sophia Fergi, Claire Rocksmith, and Reese Rocksmith are seeking $2 million each from Smith and her partner Hunter Hill.

The claimants are alleging that Smith would attempt to manipulate the children into behaving sexually in order to exploit them in order to grow the audience.

lliana Walmsley, Claire Rock Smith, Emily Dobson, Symonne Harrison, Lev Cameron, Hayden Haas, Sawyer Sharbino, Ayden Mekus,Jentzen Ramirez and Connor Cain have all brought the lawsuit against Tiffany Smith. Picture: Getty

According to the group's 150-page complaint, Smith was a "mean-spirited control freak" and even went so far as to ask male members of the troupe about the size of their genitalia.

The complaint also details allegations of physical touching of the children on their legs, thighs, and buttocks.

One of the most troubling allegations involves Smith mailing her daughters soiled underwear to an old man who intended to smell them for his own sexual gratification.

Smith reportedly told the children that "sex sells" in relation to her daughter's YouTube business and asked one of the girls whether they knew "what a dildo was for".

The plaintiffs also claims that as well as the misconduct, Smith would post the individuals' personal videos to pornographic websites to purposefully get YouTube to demonetize their content - leaving them more reliant on Piper's channel for revenue.

Piper Rockelle, 15, has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Picture: Getty

Ashley Anne-Rock Smith, the mother of plaintiffs Claire and Reese and cousins with Rockelle, said she wants her children to feel "peace" again.

"I just want peace back with my kids," said Rock Smith in an interview with NBC.

Rock Smith also asked for YouTube to strengthen its policy in regards to safeguarding young people.

"I want all predators who hurt young kids to be brought to justice. I also hope we move the needle on these platforms that are allowing this."

Steevy Areeco, the mother of plaintfif Corinne, told NBC: "As children, they don't understand it, sometimes it goes over their heads.

"But now they're older and they're starting to understand the trauma that was caused, the things that were said to them, these fake crushes".

Smith denies the claims and is counter-suing the plaintiffs. Her trial is set to begin in June having been delayed from its April 17 planned start.