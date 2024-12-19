Yung Filly admits to reckless driving after speeding at '100mph' while on bail over sexual assault and rape charges

19 December 2024, 05:29

Yung Filly leaving Perth court
Yung Filly leaving Perth court. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

British rapper and YouTuber Yung Filly has admitted to reckless driving while on bail for sexual assault charges after speeding at nearly 100mph through a Perth suburb.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The accused rapist, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, accepted the reckless driving charge while attending Perth Magistrates Court in Western Australia on Thursday.

It comes as the 29-year-old social media star remains on bail for rape and assault charges, following an incident that took place in Perth in September.

Barrientos remains in Australia ahead of his trial after allegedly raping and choking a woman in a Perth hotel in September.

The social media star was caught driving through the Perth suburb of High Wycombe at more than 96mph on November 17.

Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos must remain in Western Australia on bail
Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos must remain in Western Australia on bail. Picture: Alamy

Initial charges against Barrientos involve the rapper bringing a university student in her 20s back to his hotel room after he performed at a nightclub in Perth.

Court documents say the alleged victim was with a friend in the VIP section of the club, where she met Barrientos after the show.

Police arrested Barrientos in October in Brisbane and extradited him to Perth to face charges.

Barrientos was granted bail on strict conditions, including a ban on contacting his alleged victim or posting about the case on social media.

Barrientos faces charges of sexual penetration without consent and multiple counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He has also been charged with impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on, or to, their neck.

No plea has been entered in relation to the sexual assault charges.

Yung Filly after winning Best Media Personality at the Mobo Awards at Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly has been granted bail after appearing in an Australian court on charges of rape and assault.
Yung Filly after winning Best Media Personality at the Mobo Awards at Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly has been granted bail after appearing in an Australian court on charges of rape and assault. Picture: Alamy

He is unable to leave Western Australia for six months, where he must visit the police station each day, and has been ordered to pay $100,000AUD (£52,000) bail security.

The rapper, who was on tour in Australia, has appeared for England on Soccer Aid and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.

Among his other shows, he hosted BBC series Hot Property and Munya And Filly Get Chilly with comedian Munya Chawawa, a spin-off show of Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof.

In 2021, he won best media personality at the Mobo Awards alongside fellow online personality Chunkz, real name Amin Mohamed.

