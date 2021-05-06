Zaheid Ali: Boy, 13, who died after falling into the Thames pictured

Zaheid Ali was formally identified as the boy who died after falling into the Thames. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The family of a 13-year-old boy who died after falling from London's Tower Bridge have released two pictures of him.

Zaheid Ali was formally identified after his body was recovered from the Thames on April 28.

The Year 8 pupil from Ark Globe Academy was said to have been travelling with a friend on a bus but did not arrive at the south London school on April 20.

It is understood he exited near the bridge, before his usual stop closest to the school in Elephant and Castle.

The school is understood to be liaising with Zaheid's family about how best to commemorate his life.

An inquest into the boy's death would take place in due course, arranged by the Southwark Coroner.

A spokesperson for City of London Police said: "The family of Zaheid Ali has now formally identified the body recovered from the Thames on April 28 as that of Zaheid, who was seen falling into the river on April 20.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The force has confirmed Zaheid's age and released two pictures of him, provided by the family.

One shows the boy dressed in his yellow and black school uniform, while the other shows him relaxing on a sofa.

Following the recovery of Zaheid's body, Ark Globe Academy's executive principal Matt Jones said: "We are very saddened to hear that a body has been found and that the police believe it is the missing student of ours.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends.

"As a school community, we are pulling together ensuring all our students are supported at this difficult time."

