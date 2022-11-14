Zelensky greets overjoyed Ukrainians in Kherson, and accuses Russians of more war crimes in liberated city

14 November 2022, 11:29 | Updated: 14 November 2022, 11:53

President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited liberated Kherson
President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited liberated Kherson. Picture: Office of the president of Ukraine/Getty

By Kit Heren

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Kherson after the city was liberated from the Russian invaders last week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Zelensky was greeted by cheering locals in the southern city on Monday, which had been occupied by Russian soldiers for months.

The president spoke to soldiers and said that Ukraine is "moving forward" and "ready for peace".

Addressing a large crowd of residents in the city centre, Mr Zelensky was asked where the Ukrainian army would advance next.

He said: "Not Moscow... We're not interested in the territories of another country."

Local residents surround Ukrainian soldiers as they celebrate the liberation of Kherson
Local residents surround Ukrainian soldiers as they celebrate the liberation of Kherson. Picture: Getty
President Zelensky in Kherson
President Zelensky in Kherson. Picture: Office of the president of Ukraine

The wider Kherson region is still largely occupied by Russian troops. The region is one of four illegally annexed by Russia earlier this year. Russian president Vladimir Putin had previously said the occupation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson was "non-negotiable".

Asked about Ukrainian troops moving into Kherson, Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "We leave this without comment."

"You know, this territory is part of the Russian Federation."

The withdrawal sparked intense celebrations from residents, although they are also enduring a humanitarian emergency - with many residents without electricity and running water, and food and medicines running short.

It comes after the Ukrainian president accused Russia of committing war crimes in Kherson on Sunday night.

In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said without details that "investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes, and the bodies of both civilians and military personnel have been found".

A woman kisses a Ukrainian soldier as local residents gather to celebrate the liberation of Kherson
A woman kisses a Ukrainian soldier as local residents gather to celebrate the liberation of Kherson. Picture: Getty

"In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country," he said. "We will find and bring to justice every murderer. Without a doubt."

The withdrawal came as Russian supply lines were choked by the advancing Ukrainian forces. The city of Kherson was the only regional capital to have been captured by Russian troops since the invasion began and the retreat marks a significant defeat for Russia

Zelensky said Russian soldiers who were left behind when their military commanders abandoned the city last week are being detained. He also spoke, again without details, of the "neutralisation of saboteurs".

A local resident waves a Ukrainian flag at a former Russian checkpoint at the entrance of Kherson as local residents celebrate the liberation of the city
A local resident waves a Ukrainian flag at a former Russian checkpoint at the entrance of Kherson as local residents celebrate the liberation of the city. Picture: Getty

Ukrainian police have called on residents to help identify people who collaborated with Russian forces.

Mr Zelensky urged people in the liberated zone to also be alert for booby traps, saying: "Please, do not forget that the situation in the Kherson region is still very dangerous. First of all, there are mines. Unfortunately, one of our sappers was killed, and four others were injured while clearing mines."

And he promised that essential services will be restored.

"We are doing everything to restore normal technical capabilities for electricity and water supply as soon as possible," he said.

"We will bring back transport and post. Let's bring back an ambulance and normal medicine. Of course, the restoration of the work of authorities, the police, and some private companies are already beginning."

Residents said departing Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew last week. They also wrecked key infrastructure before retreating across the wide Dnieper River to its east bank.

One Ukrainian official described the situation in Kherson as "a humanitarian catastrophe".

Reconnecting the electricity supply is the priority, with gas supplies already assured, Kherson regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

Ukrainian flags were raised in the centre of the city of Kherson on Friday after Russian troops fled.

Read more: 'This is a game in politics:' Russian foreign minister Lavrov hits back after being rushed to hospital at G20 summit

Read more: Putin 'offered surrender terms by the West' as his troops retreat from Kherson

All Russian troops were moved across the Dnipro river to the eastern bank early on Friday morning, Russian officials said..

However the Kremlin denied the retreat was a humiliation for Putin. Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said: "The loss of Kherson will turn all those southern dreams by the Kremlin into dust.

"Kherson is a key to the entire southern region, which would allow Ukraine to target key supply routes for the Russian forces. Russians will try to retain control of it using all means."

The bridge Russians used to retreat from the city has been destroyed, with some suggestion the fleeing troops may have blown it up themselves to cover their retreat.

According to claims on social media, one Russian paratrooper’s last order in the Kherson region was to “change into civilian clothing and run in any direction you wanted.”

Pictures circulated online purportedly showed Russian troops still in Kherson, carrying weapons but wearing civilian clothes, having taken off their Russian combat fatigues.

Breaking
Amazon Unveils Its First Smartphone

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to give away most of his $124 billion fortune

King Charles turns 74 today

New photo of King Charles released to mark first birthday as Monarch

Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart among stars to snub Qatar as pressure grows on Beckham over World Cup

King Charles turns 74 today

New photo of King Charles released to mark first birthday as Monarch

Fireworks hurled at ambulance by 20-strong hooded mob in 'appalling' attack

Fireworks hurled at ambulance by hooded mob in 'appalling' attack in Bristol street

Primark's website crashed today as the new click and collect service launched

Primark website crashes as firm launches click and collect for the first time

Joe Lycett has offered an ultimatum to David Beckham over his agreement with the World Cup in Qatar

Joe Lycett threatens to shred £10,000 of his own cash if David Beckham does not cut ties with Qatar

Both the PM and Chancellor are warning of energy bills and tax rises ahead

Energy bills 'to rise by £900 for millions' in April as government help ends - with council tax also set to soar

Rishi Sunak has said Britain won't "give in" to Russian threats

'Rogue state' Russia won't hold Britain hostage, Sunak vows at G20

NHS hospitals are 'like a lobster trap', an A&E chief has said

Hinkley Point has been subject to controversy

Hinkley Point nuclear power station worker killed in 'traffic incident'

Shane Yerrell and David Sparrey are Christians

Gay couple 'refused church wedding 31 times' finally marry by the altar

Opera should be performed in car parks and pubs to survive, says Arts Council boss

A woman has been arrested over the terror attack in Istanbul

Police in Bedfordshire have launched a double murder probe

Two men killed and third injured in Bedfordshire triple stabbing and car attack

A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin has shared his terminal cancer diagnosis

Ben Stokes took England to World Cup glory

England win T20 cricket World Cup after Ben Stokes' batting proves too much for Pakistan

Britain and France strike a deal on Channel migrants

UK and France to clamp down on Channel migrants with more patrols and British staff in French control rooms

Both the PM and Chancellor are warning of energy bills and tax rises ahead

Trump-backed candidates did not perform as well as he would have hoped

Boost for Biden: Democrats hold control of Senate as another Trump-backed candidate loses

Rishi Sunak has said Britain won't "give in" to Russian threats

'Rogue state' Russia won't hold Britain hostage, Sunak vows at G20

Musk's brief stint as Twitter boss has been tumultuous

Elon Musk sacks 80% of Twitter staff as company descends into chaos

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Hinkley Point nuclear power station worker killed in 'traffic incident'

Shane Yerrell and David Sparrey are Christians

Gay couple 'refused church wedding 31 times' finally marry by the altar

GMP officers (stock image, right) rushed to a hotel on Brook Street (left)

Serving police officer charged with attempted murder as woman rushed to hospital

At least six people were killed in the alleged suicide blast

'Female suicide bomber' kills at least six and injures 81 in Istanbul blast

Police in Bedfordshire have launched a double murder probe

Two men killed and third injured in Bedfordshire triple stabbing and car attack

Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak are aiming to shore up the country's finances

Tax hikes for all: Every Brit must be braced to pay more, Hunt warns ahead of new budget

Ben Stokes took England to World Cup glory

England win T20 cricket World Cup after Ben Stokes' batting proves too much for Pakistan

Charles led the memorial service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall

King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph for the first time as monarch
Onlookers captured a huge fireball after the crash in Dallas (actual B-17 not pictured)

Six dead as WW2-era bomber and fighter smash in horrifying mid-air collision

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who inspired The Terminal, has died

Iranian man who inspired Tom Hanks film The Terminal dies in airport he lived in for 18 years
Trump-backed candidates did not perform as well as he would have hoped

Boost for Biden: Democrats hold control of Senate as another Trump-backed candidate loses

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

founder of menovest

Nick Ferrari slams Met terror chief for wearing 'menopause vest', as creator defends him

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

This caller 'resents' refugees being given amenities

This caller 'resents' refugees that are being given 'three meals a day' and 'pocket money'

Ben Kentish Talks to teacher about austerity

'I spent £80 of my own money to buy pencils for pupils': This teacher says public services have no money
Ben Kentish talks to veteran who was denied pension

'I just feel used ... I'm worth nothing': This emotional veteran recounts his denial of pension
‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years
Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right
Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

