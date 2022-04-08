Zelenskyy: Atrocities in Borodyanka 'more horrific' than Bucha

8 April 2022, 06:43

Zelenskyy has claimed Boroyanka scenes are worse than in Bucha
Zelenskyy has claimed Boroyanka scenes are worse than in Bucha. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the scenes in the town of Borodyanka as "more horrific" than the atrocities in Bucha.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after as it was revealed that Russian troops left injured civilians to die in the rubble of their destroyed homes for around a week.

Mr Zelenskyy used his nightly presidential address to draw attention to the amount of damage and killings that had been uncovered in the town.

He said: "They have started sorting through the ruins in Borodyanka.

"It's much more horrific there, there are even more victims of Russian occupiers.

"And what will happen when the world learns the whole truth about what the Russian military did in Mariupol?

"There, on almost every street, is what the world saw in Bucha and other towns in the Kyiv region after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

"The same cruelty. The same heinous crimes."

It comes after images and videos from Bucha shocked the world, with civilian bodies seen scattered across the town.

More than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha - 50 having been executed.

The Kremlin has denied targeting civilians, suggesting images of the bodies were instead staged by the Ukrainian Government.

Read more: Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council following invasion of Ukraine

Read more: UK 'drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to aid Ukrainian forces'

An elderly woman with her dogs walk past a damaged residential buildings by a Russian air strike
An elderly woman with her dogs walk past a damaged residential buildings by a Russian air strike. Picture: Alamy

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Thursday that rescue workers recovered 26 bodies from underneath two bombed apartment buildings in Borodyanka, once again accusing Russia of targeting civilian areas.

She said on Facebook: "Just in the rubble of two apartment blocs, 26 bodies were recovered.

"Only the civilian population was targeted: there is no military site here."

Ms Venediktova went on to explain that it would be "impossible" to find out how many more dead there were at the site, claiming Moscow has used cluster bombs and rocket launchers.

"Evidence of the Russian forces' war crimes is at every turn," she added.

"The enemy treacherously shelled residential infrastructure in the evenings, when there was a maximum amount of people home."

Rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at the wreckage
Rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at the wreckage. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, the UN's General Assembly suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council in a historic vote on Thursday.

The resolution expressed "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine", particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.

Suspensions from the human rights council are extremely rare, with Libya having also been suspended in 2011 over attacks on protesters by forces loyal to the country's then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and cannot be removed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People are being told to measure their own waist-to-height ratio to tackle obesity

'Keep your waist size lower than half your height to stay healthy' says watchdog

Energy firms' customer support ratings are plummeting

Energy firms' customer support ratings plunge as millions hit with soaring bills

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

'Smearing her to get at me is awful': Sunak defends millionaire wife over tax row

Disruption is expected to continue at ferry ports, airports and on popular tourist routes.

Easter chaos: Holidaymakers face road delays, flight cancellations and ferry woes

Russian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov shared the pictures on Telegram.

Nobel Peace Prize winner 'doused with paint in Russian pro-war attack' on Moscow train

The shooting took place in a central location with several bars and restaurants

Two dead and eight wounded after gunman open fires in Tel Aviv tourist hotspot

Labour MP Jess Phillips told LBC's Andrew Pierce criticism of Rishi Sunak's wife over her non-dom status is "completely legitimate".

Rishi Sunak's wife a 'legitimate' target over non-dom tax status, says Jess Phillips

Eric Pickles has been accused of disrespecting the memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire

Pickles blasted after calling Grenfell victims 'nameless' and not knowing how many died

A Unite office in central London was searched after a warrant was issued by South Wales Police

Police raid Unite HQ in London as part of fraud and money laundering investigation

Toraq Wyngard has been jailed for stalking Denise Welch

Man who stalked Denise Welch in 'terrifying' five-month ordeal jailed for seven years

The UN's General Assembly has suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council following invasion of Ukraine

meghan

Meghan Markle animal welfare patronage ends as Duchess continues to cut ties with UK

Koci Selamaj, 36, has pleaded guilty to murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

Sabina Nessa's sister brands murderer 'coward' as he refuses to face family in court

mural

Touching tribute to Eastenders' legend June Brown as mural painted in Romford

Sophie George, then 18, was jailed on Wednesday after meticulously planning a murder, including putting together a murder kit

'Jealous' teen who prepared 'murder kit' and torture 'to-do list' for victim jailed

Parents across England and Scotland have been warned to be on the alert for signs of hepatitis

Parents warned to be alert to hepatitis signs after cases in England and Scotland

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, visits the Diamond Mountain resort in Kumgang, North Korea, in 2019 (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

North demolishing hotel that was symbol of Korean engagement

A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday April 7 2022

Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt

From left to right, Oksana Gavrielutca 41, sits at the back of a bus with her children Oleg 18, Diana 17 and Vlad 5 after they flee from Snigiriovka village, in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 7,

Corpses with hands tied found ‘dumped like firewood’ in Bucha mass graves
Costa Rica Split Plane

Cargo jet slides off runway in Costa Rica and splits in half

Supreme Court Nomination Biden

Jackson confirmed as first black female high court justice

Russia Media Novaya Gazeta

Russian Nobel-winning editor says he was attacked on train

Israel Shooting

Two killed and eight wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

Russia Ukraine War Human Rights Council

UN ousts Russia from Human Rights Council

Russia Ukraine War EU

European Union backs new Russia sanctions including on coal imports
Trump Michigan

Bid for Trump to be fined 10,000 dollars a day for failing to turn over evidence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police