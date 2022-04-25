Zelenskyy calls Russia 'filthy scum' as new mass grave discovered and mum and baby killed

President Zelenskyy has branded Russia "filthy scum". Picture: Alamy/@ua_parliament

By Megan Hinton

President Zelenskyy has branded Russia "filthy scum" after a photograph emerged of a young mother and her three-month old baby who were killed in a missile attack.

Father, Yuriy Glodan said he had returned from the shops on Saturday to find the bodies of his wife Valeria, their baby daughter Kira and his mother after Russian troops launched a missile attack on a residential building.

In the photo shared by Ukraine's parliament the young mother can be seen cradling her three-month-old child, with officials writing: "Their lives were taken by Russia today when a rocket hit a residential building in Odesa. Russia is a terrorist country. We will never forgive and forget! RIP, our angels."

"The war started when this baby was one month old," Mr Zelenskyy said in a video address at the weekend.

"Can you imagine what is happening? They are filthy scum; there are no other words for it."

Odesa's mayor told the attackers they would "burn in hell" after eight people died and 18 were injured in the attack on the city.

It comes as officials in the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol say a new mass grave has been identified north of the city.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities are trying to estimate the number of victims in the grave about six miles north of Mariupol.

Satellite photos released over the past several days have shown what appear to be images of other mass graves.

Mariupol has been decimated by fierce fighting over the past two months.

The capture of the city would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

On Monday evening the UK announced further restrictions on trade with Russia.

Electronic equipment which could be used to spy on Ukrainians will be banned from export to Russia, while trade links with Kyiv will be strengthened.

Products targeted under the new export ban could include interception and monitoring equipment, the Department for International Trade said.

The Government also announced the removal of tariffs or quotas on imports from Ukraine, to help Volodymyr Zelensky's administration keep the economy going while under attack from its neighbour.

The UK's announcement comes following a direct request from President Zelensky's government to liberalise tariffs, helping key Ukrainian exports including, barley, honey, tinned tomatoes and poultry.

The further restrictions on exports to Russia are designed to help isolate Vladimir Putin's regime by closing potential loopholes to ensure the goods are not sourced from the UK.