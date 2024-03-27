Zombie knife attacker leaves man fighting for life after stabbing on train in front of horrified passengers

A man is seen with a huge zombie knife on a train towards Beckenham Junction on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Twitter

By Christian Oliver

A manhunt is underway after a knifeman armed with a zombie blade attacked a man on a train in front of horrified passengers this afternoon.

The victim is now fighting for his life in hospital following the incident between Shortlands and Beckenham Junction station in south London.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the attack at around 3.56pm on Wednesday.

Footage was shared widely on social media showing the attacker, clad in black with a face mask, wielding a huge zombie knife.

The attacker took several lunges at the men lying on the floor at the foot of the train doors while passengers appeared horrified. Many appeared shocked and stayed in their seats while others screamed and ran down the other end of the carriage.

Police said they received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands. A man sustained serious injuries consistent with being stabbed, British Transport Police confirmed.

Warning: Distressing video that contains strong language

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service and the London Ambulance Service, and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests so far.

In the video one passenger can be heard screaming: "F****** stop it now", before calling police to report the attack.

They tell the 999 operator: "I'm on the train to Beckenham Junction and this man's stabbing someone on the train."

Following the attack users wrote on Facebook warning anyone in the area.

"Anyone who’s got kids that have to travel through Beckenham station way call them and tell them to get out of the area quick," one said.

"Man with a knife that’s stabbed someone is on the run described as black, tall and with a face mask on. Police and ambulance there now."

Another said: "We’ve just drove past and there’s people looking terrified. Unmarked feds and ambulance on route. Saw one member of the public with two planks of wood potentially going after whoever has the knife"

British Transport Police said they are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 397 of 27/03/2024. Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.