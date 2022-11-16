'Comeback starts right now': Donald Trump defies critics and officially announces he’s running for president in 2024

16 November 2022, 05:52 | Updated: 16 November 2022, 06:00

Donald Trump has confirmed he's running for president in 2024
Donald Trump has confirmed he's running for president in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Divisive former US president Donald Trump has announced he will officially mount a third campaign for the White House, launching an early start to the 2024 contest.

The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for the Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.

Mr Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and gathered press in a ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago: "I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

He was flanked by more than 30 American flags and banners that read: "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Donald Trump appeared at his Mar-a-Lago resort to make the announcement to supporters
Donald Trump appeared at his Mar-a-Lago resort to make the announcement to supporters. Picture: Getty

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," he said.

He then laid into the FBI raid on his home, the 'fake' dossier', the 'deep state' and lobbyists.

Read more: NATO to hold crisis talks after Russian missiles kill two in Poland

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at his Mar-a-Lago home. Picture: Getty

"Three years ago when I left office, the United States stood ready for its golden age. Our nation was at the pinnacle of power, prosperity and prestige - towering above all rivals vanquishing all enemies and striding into the future confident, resourceful,"

"America's comeback starts right now," he added.

Donald Trump and Melania at the event where he confirmed his presidential run
Donald Trump and Melania at the event where he confirmed his presidential run. Picture: Getty

He said he would make his campaign about working people, restoring American energy independence, reforming elections to make sure there are 'only paper ballots' and restoring an 'agenda of greatness'.

Top Republicans and US media have called for him to stay out of the race.

Another campaign is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on January 6, 2021.

Mr Trump enters the race in a moment of political vulnerability. He hoped to launch his campaign in the wake of resounding GOP midterm victories, fuelled by candidates he elevated during this year's primaries.

rump's longtime political advisor and friend Roger Stone
rump's longtime political advisor and friend Roger Stone. Picture: Getty

Instead, many of those candidates lost, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate and leaving the GOP with a path to only a bare majority in the House.

Far from the undisputed leader of the party, Mr Trump is now facing criticism from some of his own allies, who say it is time for Republicans to look to the future, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as an early favourite White House contender.

Still, the former president remains deeply popular with the GOP base, even as Mr DeSantis and other Republicans, including former vice president Mike Pence, are taking increasingly public steps toward campaigns of their own, raising the prospect that Mr Trump will have to navigate a competitive GOP primary.

Supporters cheer on Trump outside Mar-a-Lago
Supporters cheer on Trump outside Mar-a-Lago. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump is also launching his candidacy amid a series of escalating criminal investigations, including several that could lead to indictments.

They include the probe into dozens of documents with classified markings that were seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago and ongoing state and federal inquiries into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

But Mr Trump, according to people close to him, has been eager to return to politics and try to halt the rise of other potential challengers.

Eric Trump and Laura Trump arrive to listen as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the event at Mar-a-Lago
Eric Trump and Laura Trump arrive to listen as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the event at Mar-a-Lago. Picture: Getty

Aides have spent the last months readying paperwork, identifying potential staff and sketching out the contours of a campaign that is being modelled on his 2016 operation, when a small clutch of aides zipping between rallies on his private jet defied the odds and defeated far better-funded and more experienced rivals by tapping into deep political fault lines and using shocking statements to drive relentless media attention.

Mr Trump returned to that dark rhetoric in his speech on Tuesday, painting the country under President Joe Biden in apocalyptic terms, describing "blood-soaked streets" in "cesspool cities" and an "invasion" at the border and earning cheers as he vowed to execute those convicted of selling drugs.

"We are a nation in decline," he said. "We are here tonight to declare that it does not have to be this way."

And while Mr Trump spoke before a crowd of several hundred, notably missing were many longtime supporters including previous campaign managers, aides and his daughter Ivanka, who released a statement saying that she does not plan to be involved in politics.

"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she said in statement.

Mr Trump's candidacy poses profound questions about America's democratic future. The final days of his presidency were consumed by a desperate effort to stay in power, undermining the centuries-old tradition of a peaceful transfer.

And in the two years since he lost, Mr Trump's persistent - and baseless - lies about widespread election fraud have eroded confidence in the nation's political process.

Federal and state election officials and Mr Trump's own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted. The former president's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by numerous courts, including by judges Mr Trump appointed.

But that did not stop hundreds of midterm candidates from parroting his lies as they sought to win over his loyal base and score his coveted endorsement.

While some Republicans with presidential ambitions have long ruled out running against Mr Trump, others appear ready to challenge him. They include Mr DeSantis, whose commanding re-election as governor last week was a bright spot for Republicans this cycle.

If he is ultimately successful, Mr Trump would be just the second US president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland's wins in 1884 and 1892.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The Chancellor warned of "tough but necessary decisions" ahead

Inflation rises to 41-year high of 11.1% piling misery on millions of struggling families

Virgin Atlantic's gender-neutral uniform policy did not apply onboard the England football team's flight to Qatar

Virgin scraps gender-neutral uniform policy for England World Cup flight to Qatar

Universities are being told to ‘decolonise’ courses

Universities told to 'go woke' as degrees watchdog calls for courses to be 'decolonised'

The missiles struck Poland

Missile that killed two in Poland ‘probably not fired from Russia,’ says Biden

Exclusive
Awaab Ishak died of a severe respiratory condition that was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home

1.2m people in England live in unsafe social homes, LBC reveals, as coroner says toddler's death must be wake-up call

Hundreds of homes across Britain have been left in darkness, with trains cancelled and roads flooded.

Storm battered Britain: blackouts sweep the country as deluge sees roads submerged and trains cancelled

Message from 38 Degrees over the jungle for Matt Hancock

Campaigners flew a plane over the I'm A Celebrity jungle with the message 'Covid bereaved say get out of here'

A Jet2 flight takes off

Drunken British pensioner 'to face trial in France' after 'groping air stewardess on flight' - forcing emergency landing

Rugby star Levi Davis has been missing since October 29

Missing rugby star Levi Davis spotted looking 'lost and confused' in Barcelona according to new eye-witness

A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Parliament says sorry for throwing out women wearing suffragette colours

Elliot Bovill was cleared on Tuesday

Man accused of slamming a traffic cone on Iain Duncan Smith's head cleared with no case to answer

Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise for the chaos left by his predecessors

Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for Liz Truss' budget turmoil

Studio flat described as 'hallway' by Reddit users on the market for £850pcm

Studio swindle? Landlord under fire for £850-a-month property branded a 'hallway' by house hunters.

Pictures show the building that the Russian Missile struck this afternoon

Russian missiles hit Kyiv hours after Zelensky unveils peace plan at G20

A study has found French people are 'lazy', weeks after Sandrine Rousseau said working hard was a right-wing ideology

'Ooh la la!' France is mired in 'laziness epidemic', study shows

Wetherspoons breakfast could be under threat

Beloved Wetherspoons breakfast under threat as pub chain sounds alarm over egg shortages

Latest News

See more Latest News

Climate protesters attack Austria's museum

Fears for priceless Gustav Klimt masterpiece after eco activist covers it in oil in Austrian museum
William Warrington (l) admitted killing his father Clive and mother Valerie

Kate Moss stalker admits stabbing both his parents to death before running over mum's dead body
Meghan Markle and Jameela Jamil have a frank discussion on female activism in the latest podcast

Meghan Markle discusses how women activists become victims of sexism in frank discussion with Jameela Jamil
Awaab Ishak was killed by the mould in his flat

'This wouldn’t have happened if we were British': Parents of boy, 2, killed by mould slam 'racist' landlord
Video footage showed a driver crushing a bike with his car

Moment driver crushes cyclist's bike with his SUV in front of horrified onlookers in London road rage clash
Three of the young men accused of conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Hunt for gang who held up off licence at gunpoint after being refused alcohol, captured in chilling video
England manager Gareth Southgate boards the squad's plane on Tuesday

England's challenge to Qatar intolerance - Southgate's squad fly to World Cup in Gay Pride plane
A farmer has blamed the egg shortages on supermarkets

Egg shortages in supermarkets as shops warn of rationing - with farmer blaming supermarkets for not paying enough
Licypriya Kangujam confronted Zac Goldsmith at Cop27

Zac Goldsmith brands XR 'bullies' in row over 11-year-old activist confronting him at Cop27
Rebekah Vardy (right) has claimed she was framed in the Wagatha Christie scandal

I was framed in Wagatha Christie case and Coleen stories are still being leaked, claims Rebekah Vardy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak is 'looking over his shoulder' and avoiding making promises over Autumn Statement
Nick Ferrari and David Buik

'The unemployment rate has risen - expect it to rise even more,' says Aquis Exchange's David Buik
Tom Swarbrick and Kwajo Tweneboa discuss poor living conditions

Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa deems death of Awaab Ishak 'corporate manslaughter'

Sangita Myska NHS strike caller

'My daughter died after her ambulance failed to turn up': Emotional caller warns against NHS strike
‘Appalling’ that Labour councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah

‘Appalling’ councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of girl killed by toxic air
Nick Ferrari LTN Callers

'It's a disgrace!' - 'Sadiq Khan should go!': Angry LBC listeners slam LTN schemes

James questions morality of PM's wife's family business operating in Moscow

James questions how Rishi Sunak can condemn Putin whilst his wife's family business still operates in Moscow
Tories

The Tories are a 'bunch of idiots', says caller 'fuming' about migrant rhetoric

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Talk of peace in Ukraine is 'good news in a shaky world'

Broker digs at Jeremy Hunt

Broker delivers harsh dig to Jeremy Hunt ahead of Thursday's autumn statement

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit