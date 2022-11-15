Breaking News

Senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people

15 November 2022, 19:03 | Updated: 15 November 2022, 19:45

The missiles struck Poland
The missiles struck Poland. Picture: Social media/Alamy
Fran Way

By Fran Way

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation".

Polish media reported that two people died on Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

The White House says the US will defend 'every inch of NATO territory'.

It comes after Russia launched 100 missiles as Ukraine's capital in Kyiv just hours after president Volodmyr Zelensky addressed the G20 calling for an end to the war.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia mainly targeted energy infrastructure across Ukraine but residential buildings were also hit.

The Kyiv Independent reported sound of explosions in Ukraine’s capital at around 1.15pm this afternoon.

A video published by the Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko shows an apartment building engulfed in flamed after the missile attack - at least one person is killed but others haven't been confirmed.

The strikes are the largest attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the start of its full-scale war.

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, 566 miners are trapped underground due to energy cut-offs caused by Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Volodmyr Zelensky addressed world leaders at the Summit in Bali via Videolink this afternoon and said he was ready to end the war but that Russia had to withdraw all troops from his territory first.

President Vladimir Putin was long expected to attend the summit in Bali, but is sending his foreign minister Sergei Lavrvov in his place, as he continues to suffer military setbacks and unanimous condemnation from Western powers.

Rishi Sunak also confronted Lavrov telling him to 'get out of Ukraine and end this barbaric war'.In the first face-to-face meeting between a British Prime Minister and a senior Russian leader since the war began he said the UK would support Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'.

He explained: "Countries should not invade their neighbours, they should not attack [civilians] and they should not threaten nuclear escalation."

