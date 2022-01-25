Six-month-old baby killed in 'unfathomable tragedy' after getting caught in gunfight crossfire

Six-month-old Grayson Matthew was shot dead in Atlanta. Picture: WBS-TV

By Daisy Stephens

A six-month old baby has been killed after being caught up in the crossfire of a gunfight in the US.

The baby boy, Grayson Matthew, was shot whilst he sat in the back seat of a car, his mother told WSB-TV.

The shooting happened near a school in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday.

Grayson's mother told the broadcaster she was driving when she saw two people in cars firing guns at each other.

She described how a bullet went through her car and hit her baby son.

The Atlanta Journal-Consitution reported he was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

No arrests have been made, according to WSB-TV.

Georgia's governor Brian Kemp called the incident an "unfathomable tragedy" and shared his condolences for the family.

"Our hearts are broken for the loss of this innocent child," he wrote in a tweet.

"We mourn this unfathomable tragedy tonight with the family. Please join us in keeping them in your hearts & prayers.

"This kind of lawlessness must end, & these criminals must be held accountable."

Our hearts are broken for the loss of this innocent child. We mourn this unfathomable tragedy tonight with the family. Please join us in keeping them in your hearts & prayers.



This kind of lawlessness must end, & these criminals must be held accountable.https://t.co/wzD73DEeRk — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 25, 2022

Mayor Andre Dickens called for gun violence to end.

"The children are bearing this burden with their lives," he said at a press conference on Monday.

"I'm here to ask and demand that it stop right now."

It comes just days after a British doctor was shot dead whilst lying in bed, also in Atlanta.

Dr Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, had been visiting family when he was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Brookhaven police said the gun is believed to have been fired by accident and Willson was not specifically targeted.