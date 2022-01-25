Six-month-old baby killed in 'unfathomable tragedy' after getting caught in gunfight crossfire

25 January 2022, 15:13

Six-month-old Grayson Matthew was shot dead in Atlanta
Six-month-old Grayson Matthew was shot dead in Atlanta. Picture: WBS-TV

By Daisy Stephens

A six-month old baby has been killed after being caught up in the crossfire of a gunfight in the US.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The baby boy, Grayson Matthew, was shot whilst he sat in the back seat of a car, his mother told WSB-TV.

The shooting happened near a school in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday.

Grayson's mother told the broadcaster she was driving when she saw two people in cars firing guns at each other.

She described how a bullet went through her car and hit her baby son.

The Atlanta Journal-Consitution reported he was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

No arrests have been made, according to WSB-TV.

Georgia's governor Brian Kemp called the incident an "unfathomable tragedy" and shared his condolences for the family.

"Our hearts are broken for the loss of this innocent child," he wrote in a tweet.

"We mourn this unfathomable tragedy tonight with the family. Please join us in keeping them in your hearts & prayers.

"This kind of lawlessness must end, & these criminals must be held accountable."

Mayor Andre Dickens called for gun violence to end.

"The children are bearing this burden with their lives," he said at a press conference on Monday.

"I'm here to ask and demand that it stop right now."

It comes just days after a British doctor was shot dead whilst lying in bed, also in Atlanta.

Dr Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, had been visiting family when he was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Brookhaven police said the gun is believed to have been fired by accident and Willson was not specifically targeted.

