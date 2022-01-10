'America's Dad': Stars pay tribute as US actor and comedian Bob Saget found dead at 65

10 January 2022, 11:22

Bob Saget was best known for his role in Full House
Bob Saget was best known for his role in Full House. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Celebrities have expressed their shock and sadness after US actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Sunday.

The 65-year-old's cause of death is still unclear, but officers from Orange County Sheriff's Office said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," Orange County Sheriff's Office said early on Monday.

"The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene."

Saget was best known in the US and around the world for portraying Danny Tanner, a widowed father of three daughters, in the sitcom Full House from 1987 to 1995, and again in 2016 when Netflix revived the programme for a further five seasons.

He also voiced the future Ted Mosby in sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Saget had just begun his 2022 stand up tour and had earlier tweeted about his show in Jacksonville, expressing his delight at being back performing.

"Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience," he tweeted on January 9.

"Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening.

"I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s**t."

Saget starred alongside Dave Coulier and John Stamos in Full House
Saget starred alongside Dave Coulier and John Stamos in Full House. Picture: Alamy

Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin, and Jim Carrey were among the high-profile celebrities to express grief and shock over the news.

British comedian and Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas called Saget a "magnificently naughty comedian".

"In terrible shock of the horrible news of Bob Saget's sudden passing," Lucas tweeted.

"He was a warm, kind, humble man and a magnificently naughty comedian, always treading the line so deftly. He will be greatly missed."

In a follow-up post, Lucas added: "Bob Saget was a powerhouse comedian who would make your sides hurt but he was so humble and unassuming about it.

"He was so gracious to others and so excited and inspired by up-and-coming comedians. He really set a great example of how to be generous and encouraging to newcomers."

US TV host and actor Whoopi Goldberg wrote: "Sail on my friend Bob Saget with your huge heart and abject lunacy.

"My condolences to his daughters & other family."

Star Trek actor George Takei said that "America's Dad" Bob Saget, had been a "regular presence" in his household.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget," he said.

"Beloved by millions as America's Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs.

"Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls".

US actor Seth Green wrote: "Damn it @bobsaget you left your body.

"I'll forever celebrate your genius, your giant heart, and joy for life.

"Thank you for helping me through the inevitable sadness of life with comedy.

"At least now you can hang with Rodney & Don again. Love you forever."

Comedy veteran Steve Martin responded to the news of Saget's death by saying it was a "sad day for [the] comedy world".

Full House returned in 2016.
Full House returned in 2016. Picture: PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy

Jim Carrey added his voice to the wealth of tributes, writing on Twitter: "Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness' sake."

Actor John Stamos, who starred alongside Saget on the sitcom Full House, also took to Twitter to express his grief.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," he said.

