Was this the moment Donald Trump found out Joe Biden had won the Presidency?

7 November 2020, 20:49

Donald Trump was playing golf as Joe Biden was declared the next US President
Donald Trump was playing golf as Joe Biden was declared the next US President. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has been defeated in the race to the White House - but was this the moment he was told that Joe Biden would be his replacement?

The now-outgoing US President decided to go golfing at his club in Virginia during the fourth day of counting votes - and was on the course when the result was called.

Trump's team has offered no indication the incumbent president plans to concede and instead said they plan to contest the announcement through the courts.

In a statement issued shortly after the victory was declared, Mr Trump said: "The simple fact is this election is far from over.

Donald Trump took himself to the golf course as the results of the election rolled in
Donald Trump (c) took himself to the golf course as the results of the election rolled in. Picture: Getty
Donald Trump scratches his head as the news came in he will be ousted from the White House
Donald Trump scratches his head as the news came in he will be ousted from the White House. Picture: Getty

"Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

Shortly after his victory was declared, Mr Biden issued a statement: "I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

People react in Washington DC as Donald Trump returns to the White House
People react in Washington DC as Donald Trump returns to the White House. Picture: Getty
Donald Trump returns to the White House
Donald Trump returns to the White House. Picture: Getty

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

"It's time for America to unite. And to heal.

"We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together."

Kamala Harris made history as the first female, black and Asian American vice-president-elect of the US. She said: “This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it”

