Amanda Knox criticised over tasteless US election joke

Amanda Knox has been criticised over a tasteless remark she made on Twitter. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Amanda Knox has sparked an angry response after making a joke on Twitter that likened another four years of Trump to the time she spent in an Italian jail.

Ms Knox, 33, who was exonerated after spending four years in jail over the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher, posted on Twitter: ""Whatever happens, the next four years can't be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right?"

The post was a clear reference to the four years she spent in an Italian prison. The joke, which appears to make light of Ms Kercher's murder was branded "foul."

One person replied on Twitter: "I'm sure the family of the murdered girl appreciate you finding the funny side."

Another wrote: "Feel bad for the woman who didn't make it back from that study abroad.'I think *she* had it a lot worse than you and your boo."

Knox is now married to musician Colin Sutherland.

Ms Kercher was killed at the age of 21 in Perugia, Italy, where she was studying as an exchange student. A man, Rudy Guede is serving a 16 year sentence for murder and sexual assault.

In 2015 Ms Knox and Raffaele Sollecito were acquitted of killing her roommate and she was freed to return back to the US.