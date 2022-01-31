British woman wins appeal to overturn conviction for lying over Cyprus gang rape

A British woman found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has won her appeal to overturn the conviction at the country's supreme court.

The 21-year-old university student from Derby was given a suspended four-month jail term in 2020 by a Cypriot judge who found her guilty of public mischief following a trial at Famagusta district court in Paralimni.

She told police she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room while on holiday in the party town of Ayia Napa on July 17 2019.

The woman was charged after signing a retraction statement 10 days later but has since maintained she was pressured by officers to withdraw the rape allegation.

Her team of English and Cypriot lawyers took her appeal to the supreme court in the capital Nicosia in September, arguing the conviction is unsafe and should be set aside.

On Monday, the court allowed the appeal and overturned the conviction, according to her lawyers, who welcomed the decision but said her original allegations should now be investigated.

