Novak Djokovic 'to sue Australian government for £3m' over deportation

20 January 2022, 16:01

Novak Djokovic is reportedly preparing to sue the Australian government.
Novak Djokovic is reportedly preparing to sue the Australian government. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The world number one tennis star Novak Djokovic is said to be in talks with lawyers to sue the Australian government for more than £3 million over "ill treatment".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Serbian player, who is unvaccinated, was deported from the country on Sunday following an 11-day visa row over his jab status.

He was forced to leave Australia, where he was hoping to defend his Australian Open title, when his last-ditch bid to overturn a government deportation order was rejected by judges.

The world number one is now seeking damages worth $6 million (about £3.2 million) including $4.35m in prize money he expected to have won, according to The Sun.

A source close to his agent Edoardo Artladi said: "It's well known that Novak and his family feel he was poorly treated in the quarantine hotel in Melbourne.

"His mother revealed how it was full of fleas and maggots. He was kept a virtual prisoner."

Read more: 'God bless you Novak': Serbia welcomes back Djokovic after Australian visa row

Read more: Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after losing visa case as Serbian president blasts 'lies'

The 34-year-old had his visa cancelled at the border when first arriving in Melbourne earlier this month despite being granted a medical exemption by Tennis Australia.

The nine-time Australian Open champion was then questioned overnight and had his visa cancelled by border officials the following morning.

His lawyers say he was medically exempt due to a positive Covid test result in December.

He spent the weekend in a government detention hotel before winning an appeal to have the decision overturned on the grounds of "procedural fairness" after the federal government conceded they were unfair in failing to give Djokovic enough time to prove his exemption.

He then had his visa cancelled for a second time last Friday and returned to detention once again while awaiting his second appeal hearing.

Read more: Andrew Castle fumes at 'sinister' and 'heavily politicised' Djokovic ruling

He was later deported when the Immigration Minister cancelled his visa for a second time, saying his presence could stir up anti-vaccine sentiment and that kicking him out was necessary to keep Australians safe.

A plane carrying the number one ranked player touched down in the capital Belgrade on Monday, to only a handful of fans waving the Serbian flag, despite many predicting a hero's welcome.

"God bless you Novak" read one of the banners held by the fans at the airport as he was whisked through passport control and customs and then driven by his brother Djordje to his apartment in Belgrade.

There is uncertainty over what will come next for the player ahead of the French Open, which is the next Grand Slam, in late May.

French officials have said a new law requiring vaccination to enter sports venues, restaurants and other public places, would have no exceptions.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Scene of Liberia stampede

At least 29 people die in stampede at religious festival in Liberia

Boris Johnson warned Putin over invading Ukraine

'We stand squarely behind Ukraine' in Russia stand-off, Boris Johnson warns Putin

Antony Blinken and Annalena Baerbock

US and European diplomats meet in Berlin to discuss Ukraine situation

Former Pope Benedict failed to act on child sexual abuse

Pope Benedict 'failed to act' in four child sexual abuse cases, report finds

Audio footage has been obtained from the final conversation between the Texas synagogue attacker Malik Akram and his younger brother Gulbar, who urged his sibling to surrender.

'Think about your kids': Brother's desperate phone call with Texas synagogue attacker

Russian Sukhoi 30 jet

Russia accuses the West of ‘plotting provocations’ over Ukraine

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Former Pope Benedict criticised over handling of sexual abuse claims

Tina Turner at Wembley

Tina Turner and husband buy £56m estate on shore of Lake Zurich

Anders Breivik

Anders Breivik ‘still dangerous’ and should not be released, court told

An Emirates Boeing 777

Emirates resumes flights to US airports as fears over 5G rollout are eased

Lisala Folau, inset, and the devastation caused by Saturday's tsunami

Miracle story of disabled Tongan man who survived in sea for 28 hours after tsunami

Germany Kruger Obit

Star of war films Hardy Kruger dies aged 93

Royal visit to New Zealand – Day Six

New Zealand PM warns Omicron outbreak is inevitable

Tonga Vocano Eruption

First foreign aid flights arrive in Tonga after huge volcanic eruption

Belarus Russia Military

Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine

Donald Trump

Supreme Court allows release of presidential documents in Capitol investigation

World News

See more World News

South Africa Parliament Fire

Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa parliament fire

9 days ago

David Sassoli

European Parliament president David Sassoli dies aged 65

9 days ago

Pig Heart Transplant

US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient

9 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Robinson declared himself bankrupt in March last year

Tommy Robinson faces investigation as £2million he owes creditors remains unpaid

11 mins ago

Boris Johnson said he had not seen any evidence of blackmail or intimidation

Boris: 'No evidence of blackmail' after Tory urges MPs to report threats to police

2 hours ago

Freda Walker, right, was killed in her home in Derbyshire.

Murder arrest after ex-Mayor, 88, and wife, 86, attacked in Derbyshire home

4 hours ago

British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

Two men arrested in Birmingham and Manchester over Texas synagogue siege

7 hours ago

Faces were considered the most attractive when covered by a medical mask

Face masks make people look more attractive, study finds

7 hours ago

Tony Blair has taken aim at Boris Johnson's government

Govt has 'no plan' and 'no ideas' for how to fix UK's future, says Blair

16 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police