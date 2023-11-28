Hamas ‘hands youngest hostage to separate terror group’ as 10-month old baby ‘moved’ to southern city

28 November 2023, 07:21 | Updated: 28 November 2023, 07:49

Kfir Bibas has been handed to a separate terror group, the IDF has claimed.
Kfir Bibas has been handed to a separate terror group, the IDF has claimed. Picture: Family handout/PA

By Jenny Medlicott

A 10-month-old baby Kfir Bibas and his family have been handed over to a separate Palestinian terrorist group, the IDF has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostage to be held by Hamas, and his family have been moved to the southern city of Khan Younis, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said.

Khan Younis, the Gaza Strip's second city, is expected to be a target during Israel’s next offensive - raising questions that the baby is being used as a means to extend the truce.

Israel has claimed that Hamas no longer has control of 10-month-old Kfir and his brother, 4, who were kidnapped on October 7.

IDF spokesman Colonel Avihai Adrei claimed the “babies with the red hair” were “now being held by one of the factions” near Khan Younis.

An image captured of the children and their mother during the attack remains one of the most distinctive taken during the beginning of the war.

It is thought the pair are being held alongside their parents, Yarden, 34, and Shiri, 32.

Read more: Israel-Hamas ceasefire extended for two more days as three-year-olds freed in latest hostage release

Read more: British doctor who was in Gaza says hospitals have to use paracetamol for pain and washing-up liquid to clean wounds

The IDF has said Hamas is preventing the release of 10-month old Kfir Bibas.
The IDF has said Hamas is preventing the release of 10-month old Kfir Bibas. Picture: PA

A family statement said: “We are experiencing moments of great uncertainty. The realisation that we will not get the hug we wished for leaves us speechless.”

The exact group holding the family remains unknown, however, military analyst Michael Horowitz said”: “It appears they may be in the hands of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).”

The PFLP are a Marxist–Leninist terror group.

It comes after Israel and Hamas agreed to a 48-hour extension to the four-day truce agreed upon last week.

Israel warned Palestinians living in Khan Younis to evacuate over a week ago, suggesting it is expected to be among Israel’s targets when the truce ends.

“We're asking people to relocate. I know it's not easy for many of them, but we don't want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire,” Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, previously said.

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, said that he believed Hamas would use the temporary cease in fighting to prepare for the IDF’s offensive.

“We will fight in the entire strip,” he said.

Kfir Bibas and his brother being held by their mother Shiri.
Kfir Bibas and his brother being held by their mother Shiri. Picture: Handout

A Hamas source said that 40 hostages were currently not under its control, CNN reported.

Israel and Hamas have been fighting for seven weeks, since Hamas launched its raids into southern Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 240 hostages back into Gaza. Some 14,800 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing Israeli bombardment and ground invasion, Gaza health authorities have said, with hundreds of thousands more displaced.

The two sides called a four-day truce on Friday to release hostages and let aid into Gaza. The truce was extended until Wednesday on Monday.

Israel had been releasing three Palestinian prisoners per one hostage set free by Hamas.

A spokesperson for the terror group said the deal would continue along the same lines for the next two days.On Monday, three-year-old twins, Emma and Yuli Cunio, were released by Hamas, alongside nine others.

A total of 58 people, including 39 Israelis, have been released over the ceasefire's first three days.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Indonesia Rhino

Critically endangered Sumatran rhino born on Indonesian island

Grace Dent revealed her 'heartbreak' to campmates after quitting the show.

‘My heart is broken’: Grace Dent feels she has ‘let campmates down’ as stars left teary over her I’m A Celeb exit

Meghan Markle faces a court battle against her half-sister Samantha.

Meghan Markle faces defamation trial against half-sister Samantha as judge tables court date after amended complaint

Nurses are angry at doctors being awarded a bumper pay deal

Nurses 'disgusted' as doctors reach bumper pay deal with government as they warn of more strikes

Omid Scobie's new book contains a raft of claims about the royals

Archie's skin colour questions and King blasts Harry as a fool: The eight most explosive claims from new book Endgame

Palestinians drive through Gaza City

More hostages released as Israel-Hamas truce extended

Amazon company logo

EU regulators say Amazon acquisition of vacuum maker iRobot may harm competition

Sunak snubbed Greece's PM over the Elgin Marbles

Sunak snubs Greek prime minister after he calls for Elgin Marbles to be returned and compares it to splitting Mona Lisa

Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump set to give evidence again next month in civil fraud trial

Consultant Doctors Strike in London.

Nurses' fury as consultants reach pay deal with government that could end strikes

Stephen Colbert

The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert recovering from surgery

Ms Coffey detailed her death threats and reiterated the reasons why the government introduced the ban.

'It's driving strong emotions': Thérèse Coffey sent death threats over XL Bully ban

Iris Logan takes a break from dismantling her boulevard rock garden in front of her Sherburne Avenue home in St Paul, Minnesota

Woman’s decades-old mosaic of garden rocks and decorative artwork may have to go

Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme Magic, Wonder and Joy

White House spruced up for festive season

The 16-year-old horse had given birth to two foals and was pregnant with her third before she was killed.

Pregnant horse 'rarer than a giant panda' died after 'ignorant' member of public fed her, says breeder

Fremantle has apologised to Walliams

Britain's Got Talent producers apologise to David Walliams over X-rated 'hot mic' transcript leak

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah said conditions were akin to the First World War

British doctor who was in Gaza says hospitals have to use paracetamol for pain and washing-up liquid to clean wounds
Police have opened a new gallery to identify people over Palestine protests and counter-demonstrations

Met releases images of more than 60 people it wants to track down as hundreds arrested over Palestine protests
Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Israel amid growing accusations of antisemitism on X

Olivier, 75, now faces three murder charges, while already serving a life sentence for five other murders carried out by her late husband.

Ogre of Ardennes' widow on trial for involvement in British student's murder 33 years ago

A spiralling torque from the second century AD on display at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam in 2014

Dutch museum sends Crimean treasures to Kyiv after Russia-Ukraine legal dispute

The truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended as more hostages were released

Israel-Hamas ceasefire extended for two more days as three-year-olds freed in latest hostage release
Sources close to the Sussexes say the couple are 'categorically unaffiliated' with Scoobie's book

Two royals who commented on Archie's skin colour named in letters between Meghan and Charles, Omid Scobie claims
Two teenagers have gone on trial for the murder of trans teenager Brianna Ghey, 16. (l) Her mum Esther Ghey and sister Alisha (top r) and dad Peter Spooner and new partner arriving at Manchester Crown Court

Trans girl Brianna Ghey, 16, ‘stabbed to death 28 times in planned attack by two teens’

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson charged after appearing at London march against anti-Semitism

President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden to skip Cop28 UN climate talks in Dubai

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Friends of the Prince of Wales have criticised 'outrageous' suggestions that he briefed against his own brother

Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry
The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims
The in-laws have not spoken since 2019.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'have not spoken in four years', bombshell royal book reveals

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit