Breaking News

Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'extended for two more days', as more hostages set to be released

27 November 2023, 16:22 | Updated: 27 November 2023, 16:53

An extension to the Israel-Hamas truce has been agreed
An extension to the Israel-Hamas truce has been agreed. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for two days, with more hostages set to be let go from Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Israel and Hamas agreed a four-day ceasefire to release hostages on Friday, and the deal had been due to expire on Monday.

But there had been hopes that the pause in fighting could be extended, and the Qatari government announced the new agreement on Monday afternoon. The White House later confirmed the extension.

Israel had been releasing three Palestinian prisoners per one hostage set free by Hamas. A spokesperson for the terror group said the deal would continue along the same lines for the next two days.

Some 39 hostages have been released so in exchange for 117 Palestinian prisoners let out.

Read more: The faces of the freed: Hamas releases 24 hostages including four children after two months in 'bowels of hell'

Read more: A ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war is a great start but Hamas must still be stopped, writes Stephen Rigley

A group of Israelis watch as a helicopter carrying hostages released from the Gaza Strip lands at the helipad of the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, Sunday Nov. 26,
A group of Israelis watch as a helicopter carrying hostages released from the Gaza Strip lands at the helipad of the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, Sunday Nov. 26,. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for Qatar's foreign ministry said: "The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip."

Hamas also said that the truce extension had been agreed, but Israel has not commented publicly yet.

The terror group had wanted a four-day extension, while Israel had wanted to go day-by-day, Reuters reported, with ten hostages to be released per day.

Around 180 people remain in captivity with Hamas, including around one dozen children, and several foreign nationals.

Family and friends gather as a helicopter arrives with hostages at Schneider medical centre on Friday
Family and friends gather as a helicopter arrives with hostages at Schneider medical centre on Friday. Picture: Getty

There are concerns, however, that Hamas will use an extension of a ceasefire with Israel to restock weapons before a continuation of the war in Gaza.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted his country remains committed to wiping out Hamas once the fighting resumes.

But the UN called for the truce to become a ceasefire, amid a "humanitarian catastrophe" for people living in Gaza.

Palestinians walk amid debris of buildings hit in Israeli strikes, near Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City on Monday
Palestinians walk amid debris of buildings hit in Israeli strikes, near Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City on Monday. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson said: "The dialogue that led to the agreement must continue, resulting in a full humanitarian ceasefire, for the benefit of the people of Gaza, Israel and the wider region."

Israel and Hamas have been fighting for seven weeks, since Hamas launched its raids into southern Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 240 hostages back into Gaza.

Some 14,800 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing Israeli bombardment and ground invasion, Gaza health authorities have said, with hundreds of thousands more displaced.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians drive through Gaza City

Israel-Hamas truce to be extended for two more days, says Qatar

A spiralling torque from the second century AD on display at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam in 2014

Dutch museum sends Crimean treasures to Kyiv after Russia-Ukraine legal dispute

Sources close to the Sussexes say the couple are 'categorically unaffiliated' with Scoobie's book

Two royals who commented on Archie's skin colour named in letters between Meghan and Charles, Omid Scobie claims

Two teenagers have gone on trial for the murder of trans teenager Brianna Ghey, 16. (l) Her mum Esther Ghey and sister Alisha (top r) and dad Peter Spooner and new partner arriving at Manchester Crown Court

Trans girl Brianna Ghey, 16, ‘stabbed to death 28 times in planned attack by two teens’

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson charged after appearing at London march against anti-Semitism

President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden to skip Cop28 UN climate talks in Dubai

Water covers road

Half a million without power after storm hits Crimea, Russia and Ukraine

Anne Hidalgo

Paris mayor quitting ‘global sewer’ platform X as city gears up for Olympics

Trains will be halted from January 2025 for six months

Eurostar trains to popular European destination suspended for six months due to station refit

At least three councils so far, Wakefield, Enfield, and Kensington and Chelsea, claim to have caught staff members in the act.

WFH council workers caught 'moonlighting' with second jobs by government fraud squad

Caolan Gormley was convicted of an offence linked to the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese migrants

Last member of people smuggling gang linked to deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry convicted

Snow is likely to fall over the next few days

Met Office warns of disruption as Britain faces 'widespread snow' and -8C temperatures

Holly Willoughby is 'struggling' since leaving This Morning

Struggling Holly Willoughby 'at rock bottom' and 'really not good' two months on from ITV This Morning exit

Wetlands

Spain announces deal to help protect prized Donana wetland

The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey made the comments after last week's Autumn Statement

Growth outlook for UK economy 'worst I've seen in my lifetime', Bank of England Governor declares

Kelan Logan-Derench

British boy, 5, dies after falling into swimming pool on first holiday abroad, leaving family 'absolutely broken'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

Nigel Farage lists three Brexit benefits during heated I'm A Celebrity clash with Fred Sirieix
Pig walking in grass.

UK's first human case of never-before-seen swine flu detected

Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Israel amid growing accusations of antisemitism on X

Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore made the charity appearances

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore pocketed £18k for charity visits, nine times what foundation got
Body-worn footage was played at the panel hearing, showing PC Broadhead had shouted towards Child A, saying “put it down” as she appeared to pick up the shears, before heading up the stairs [File Photo]

Mother of 10-year-old girl Tasered in own home says she wouldn't have called police if she knew what would happen
Consultant Doctors Strike in London.

NHS strike breakthrough: Consultants reach pay deal with government that could end strikes

The Houses Of Parliament London

When will the next UK general election be? Britain to go to the polls within months

Sadiq Khan at the Covid Inquiry on Monday morning

Sadiq Khan tells Covid Inquiry 'lives could have been saved' had he been invited to Cobra meetings earlier
The group glued shut 50 branches of Barclays bank

50 Barclays bank branches glued shut in protest by climate activists

The Pope

Pope Francis receiving antibiotics intravenously for lung problem, Vatican says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Friends of the Prince of Wales have criticised 'outrageous' suggestions that he briefed against his own brother

Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry
The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims
The in-laws have not spoken since 2019.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'have not spoken in four years', bombshell royal book reveals

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit