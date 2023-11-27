Breaking News

Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'extended for two more days', as more hostages set to be released

An extension to the Israel-Hamas truce has been agreed. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for two days, with more hostages set to be let go from Gaza.

Israel and Hamas agreed a four-day ceasefire to release hostages on Friday, and the deal had been due to expire on Monday.

But there had been hopes that the pause in fighting could be extended, and the Qatari government announced the new agreement on Monday afternoon. The White House later confirmed the extension.

Israel had been releasing three Palestinian prisoners per one hostage set free by Hamas. A spokesperson for the terror group said the deal would continue along the same lines for the next two days.

Some 39 hostages have been released so in exchange for 117 Palestinian prisoners let out.

A group of Israelis watch as a helicopter carrying hostages released from the Gaza Strip lands at the helipad of the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, Sunday Nov. 26,. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for Qatar's foreign ministry said: "The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip."

Hamas also said that the truce extension had been agreed, but Israel has not commented publicly yet.

The terror group had wanted a four-day extension, while Israel had wanted to go day-by-day, Reuters reported, with ten hostages to be released per day.

Around 180 people remain in captivity with Hamas, including around one dozen children, and several foreign nationals.

Family and friends gather as a helicopter arrives with hostages at Schneider medical centre on Friday. Picture: Getty

There are concerns, however, that Hamas will use an extension of a ceasefire with Israel to restock weapons before a continuation of the war in Gaza.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted his country remains committed to wiping out Hamas once the fighting resumes.

But the UN called for the truce to become a ceasefire, amid a "humanitarian catastrophe" for people living in Gaza.

Palestinians walk amid debris of buildings hit in Israeli strikes, near Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City on Monday. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson said: "The dialogue that led to the agreement must continue, resulting in a full humanitarian ceasefire, for the benefit of the people of Gaza, Israel and the wider region."

Israel and Hamas have been fighting for seven weeks, since Hamas launched its raids into southern Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 240 hostages back into Gaza.

Some 14,800 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing Israeli bombardment and ground invasion, Gaza health authorities have said, with hundreds of thousands more displaced.