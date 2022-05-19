More than 100,000 people sign petition for fewer self-service checkouts at Tesco

19 May 2022, 10:11

A stressed shopper has called for more till staff in Tesco
A stressed shopper has called for more till staff in Tesco. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A stressed shopper is calling for more till staff in Tesco after finding food shopping "inaccessible" and "overwhelming" when forced to use self-service checkouts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pat McCarthy has hit out at Tesco for replacing the majority of tills with self-service and card only machines which "are not accessible" for "those with little confidence".

The 69-year-old currently volunteers helping disabled people and has said supermarkets are trying to "replace people with machines".

The retired pensioner has now launched a petition, which has gained 110,073 signatures, calling for Ken Murphy Chief Executive of Tesco to meet with her to discuss employing more till staff.

Writing the call for change she said: "My local Tesco has inaccessible self-service tills with no staff which makes the shopping experience physically difficult and overwhelming.

"At my local Tesco mega-store, and probably all over the country, Tesco is bringing in new self-service and sort-it-yourself card only till machines. They make up 3/4 of the tills now. 

Read more: Minister slaps down police chief who said officers should use discretion with shoplifters

"These new tills are not accessible for people who don't have credit cards and can only use cash or those with little confidence to use these self-service card-only tills - myself included.

"People such as carers, older people, disabled people with mobility problems or lifting problems have to queue waiting for more than 30 minutes."

Describing the "physically taxing process" she said: "I couldn't lift the windscreen wash the other day in Tesco because it was so heavy and some men were lovely to help and had to put it in my car for me. 

"If they weren’t around and my daughter wasn’t with me, I would have been helpless."

Ms McCarthy, from Brentford also expressed her concerns at the amount of jobs self-service check outs have affected, claiming the machines have "displaced mainly part-time women".

Read more: Third of fish and chip shops could face closure over food shortages

She continued: "I love chatting with the staff, albeit briefly, especially as l live on my own. Talking with human staff is important to me.

"Now that experience has been taken away from me."

Pat says if no changes are made by the supermarket giant then it will mean "an erosion of a great shopping experience into a Tesco's shopping nightmare".  

In response to the claims Tesco said staff were always on hand to help at either type of checkout stating: "Our colleagues and the friendly service they provide are absolutely vital to our stores and will always be on hand to help our customers, whether they are checking out at one of our colleague-operated or self-service checkouts."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The Metropolitan Police have completed their investigation into partygate

Met end Partygate inquiry after dishing out 126 fines for eight lockdown breaching events

Joe and Jess Thwaite are now richer than Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined

'Time to dream': £184m EuroMillions winners vow to splash out on 'family adventures'

The Sussexes are believed to be creating an at-home docuseries

Harry and Meghan 'filming at home with the Sussexes docuseries' for Netflix

George Bush made a blunder during a speech confusing Ukraine with Iraq

George Bush's gaffe after condemning Putin's 'unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq'

A man has been charged after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked

Nottingham Forest fan charged after Sheffield United's Billy Sharp headbutted on pitch

The Kremlin has been accused of deliberately destroying Ukraine's farming equipment

Putin 'weaponising' world food supplies as global hunger levels reach 'new high'

Kit Malthouse said "we believe the law should be blind"

Minister slaps down police chief who said shoplifters stealing to eat should be spared

General Election - National Health Service

Ovaries wrongly removed and drill bits left in patients, among NHS 'everyday' mistakes

Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney Libel Trial Day 6 in London

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy 'will not flee to US after Wagatha Christie case', she says

The force has been criticised for the move.

'Virtue signalling nonsense': Police slammed for 'woke' rainbow helmet worn by officer

Rishi Sunak has promised to cut taxes for businesses

Chancellor vows to cut taxes for businesses as he warns of 'tough' months ahead

Olivia Lois Ortz has been arrested and charged

Teacher arrested for 'sexual relationship with student' after being shopped by her husband

Andrew Marr was treated to his own court sketch

'No one has cried as much as Vardy': Court sketcher reflects on Wagatha case

Ken Clarke and his wife Gillian (pictured).

Tory grandee Ken Clarke opens up about wife's death

Exclusive
Former Conservative party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has criticised Rishi Sunak's claims about an "old IT system".

'I don't believe it': Ex-Tory leader blasts Sunak's claim IT is why benefits can't go up

Exclusive
Mark Oaten spoke to LBC's Andrew Marr

Westminster sleaze: Drugs so common that MPs 'have been known to snort cocaine from desks'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's former president and sociologist Rosangela Silva get married in Sao Paulo

Brazil’s Lula marries at 76 ahead of presidential election in October
Ukraine Russia Mariupol

Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol

Shannon Waedell-Collins pays her respects at the scene of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo,

Buffalo shooter shared plans through website Discord

Virus Outbreak Health Secretary

US health secretary tests positive for Covid on Germany trip

NYSE to set up Belfast outpost

Stocks fall sharply as Target’s woes renew inflation fears

NYU Graduation

Taylor Swift gets honorary degree from New York University

Andrew Marr said Westminster is embroiled in "scandal after scandal"

'It's scandal after scandal in Westminster - where else has problems like this?'
Kremlin chaos: Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws regime in disarray

Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws Kremlin into chaos
The couple are now richer than England striker Harry Kane

Couple who got richer than Harry Kane after record £184m Euromillions win to go public
Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, during a court hearing in Kyiv

Russian soldier pleads guilty in first war crimes trial of Ukraine conflict

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/05 | Watch again

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief
Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise
Caller hosting Ukrainian refugees admits she regrets it

Caller regrets hosting Ukrainian refugees as it has cost 'hundreds of pounds'
EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Tearing up of NI Protocol is 'sabre-rattling' and risks trade war with EU
Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers
Britain's ability to sign trade deals will be damaged if it unilaterally dumps the Northern Ireland protocol according to Nick Thomas-Symonds

Truss damaging UK's reputation with NI Protocol 'threats', Labour MP warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police