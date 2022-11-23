12-year-old boy grabbed by stranger and told to 'come with me' before punching man in the ribs

Police release e-fit of man after attempted abduction in Southampton. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Fran Way

A 12-year-old boy was grabbed by a stranger and told to ‘come with me’ during a terrifying attempted abduction.

The boy was waiting for a bus at around 9.25am on November 8 when the man came up behind him and grabbed his arm.

The boy bravely put up a fight and punched him in the ribs. The man let go of his arm and the child ran away.

But the man, who is described as being in his 30s and of a large build, followed him for another 5 mins down roads in Southampton near to where the incident happened on Windermere Avenue opposite Millbrook Towers.

It was at 9.30am that the boy finally managed to run away.

Police e-fit of a man after attempted abduction in Southampton. Picture: Hampshire Police

But now police are hunting for the man who is around 5ft 10ins tall to 6ft, with short dark brown hair and a scar or mark on his left cheek.

At the time he was wearing a waist length, dark blue raincoat.

If you recognise the man in the e-fit or think you know who it could be call police on 101 quoting the reference 44220454063.