12-year-old girl dies from ‘steam inhalation’ in extremely rare reaction after taking a shower at home

A 12-year-old girl has died from ‘steam inhalation’ in an extremely rare reaction after taking a shower at home.

Shaza Al-Azayzeh was rushed to hospital in Deir al-Balah, on the Gaza strip in Palestine.

Doctors pronounced her dead and confirmed the cause was ‘steam inhalation’, according to reports from the Metro.

It’s not clear if her death is going to be investigated.

READ MORE:Woman, 39, arrested after two boys, aged 10, found stabbed in home following nine hour stand-off

READ MORE: Dad-of-two jailed for running burglars off the road 'blown away' after strangers raise £77,000 for legal fees

Though it is a freak accident, there have been several reports of steam inhalation killing children before.

One study published in 2005, published by the Journal of Clinical Forensic Medicine, cites the death of two children as the first known cases.

Steam inhalation causes haemorrhages to the brain, lungs and heart and the victim often dies within minutes.