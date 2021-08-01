13-year-old and two adults arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 5, pulled from river

Police said three people were arrested on Sunday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A 13-year-old boy and two adults have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-year-old who was pulled from a river in Wales.

South Wales Police were called at 5.45am on Saturday to a report of a missing boy in the Sarn area of Bridgend.

Officers attended and found the child in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park.

The force said on Sunday evening that a 13-year-old boy and a man and woman aged 39 and 30, all from the Bridgend area, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The boy was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital where his death was confirmed.

An investigation was ongoing into the circumstances of the incident, with police calling for witnesses who were in the area at 5.45am on Saturday.

Chief Inspector Geraint White had said: "This is a tragic incident in which a young child has sadly lost their life.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

"We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.

"If you have any information that can help, please report this to us."

Mr White said that "regular contact" had been made with the boy's family, who are being supported by specialist trained officers.

He added: "The local neighbourhood police team will continue to support and speak to residents in the area, and I encourage people to talk to them if they have any concerns.

"We recognise there are a lot of people in the local community who would like answers about what happened to him.

"We are keeping an open mind and are working hard to establish the full circumstances of his death so that we can provide answers to his family."

He thanked members of the local community for their "understanding and support".

The force called for anyone with any information to contact them quoting reference number 2100268674.