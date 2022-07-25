Terrifying moment 16ft great white shark smashes through divers protection cage

By Megan Hinton

The terrifying moment a great white shark crashed through a divers cage has been capture on camera.

Diver Jimi Partington had to swim for his life after a 16-foot shark smashed through his opaque protective cage.

In the clip, Jimi can been seen clad in scuba diving gear laying on top of of the water whilst the huge beast chases a school of fish around him.

After circling the box several times the shark then launches itself at the diver and shatters the Perspex box, throwing the Jimi into the sea.

The heart stopping footage then shows Jimi making a break for it swimming back towards his rescue boat.

Terrifying moment great white shark smashes through divers cage. Picture: Shark Week

Drone footage capture the attack from above whilst underwater cameras filmed the action from below for a Shark Week documentary.

Jimi said posted the footage from 2020 on his Instagram saying: "It’s been three years in the making and I can't wait for you all to see my incredible journey, including the closest I've ever been to a Great White Shark!!

"Thanks again for everyone who helped get me here after all that's happened, all my friends and family have been incredibly supportive and for that I'm so very grateful."

The film's director and producer Jeff Kurr said: "Great White Open Ocean is a film that follows the story of a friend of mine, an expert shark diver named Jimi Partington. He actually survived being hit from below by a 16-foot Great White.

"We were able to capture this encounter on film, and it's probably the most spectacular sequence in Shark Week history.

"It's also miraculous, because when Jimi was hit by the shark, he didn't get a scratch on him. He actually had to swim for his life back to the boat, but he was fine."