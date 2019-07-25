Who Didn’t Make Boris Johnson’s New Cabinet? The 17 Minister Dumped From Government

Boris is holding his first new Cabinet meeting - but which ministers didn't make the cut? Picture: PA

Here's a summary of the government ministers that didn't make the cut to be in Boris Johnson's new team.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formed a new Cabinet and has already held his first meeting.

Sajid Javid, Priti Patel and Dominic Raab have been appointed the top roles of Chancellor, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary respectively.

But who did Mr Johnson sack?

1) Jeremy Hunt

Boris Johnson sacked his rival for PM, Jeremy Hunt from his position as Foreign Secretary, replacing him with Dominic Raab.

Jeremy Hunt tweeted that the Prime Minister had offered him a different role in the Cabinet, but he is choosing to return to the backbenches, as well as to focus on spending more time with his family.

2/4 I've been a cabinet minister for every hour my 3 gorgeous children have been alive. So whilst it may seem strange for someone who just tried to become PM (& is a terrible cliche) I have decided now is the time for the biggest challenge of all - to be a GOOD DAD! — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 24, 2019

2) David Lidington

Frequently described by Theresa May as the de facto Deputy Prime Minister, David Lidington was Minister of the Cabinet Office and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Owen Dowden replaces him as Minister of the Cabinet Office, Michael Gove replaces him as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Dominic Raab serves as First Minister of State, which effectively makes him Deputy Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Theresa May leans on the Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington during her last Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: PA

3) Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond has been succeeded by Sajid Javid, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer.

As Chancellor, Mr Hammond suggested that the government may begin a reduction in austerity measures.

Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street on Wednesday. Picture: PA

4) Penny Mordaunt

The first woman to ever be Secretary of State for Defence has been replaced by Ben Wallace.

Penny Mordaunt the former Defence Secretary. Picture: PA

5) David Gauke

The Secretary of State for Justice has been replaced by Robert Buckland.

He congratulated his successor on Twitter.

Many congratulations @RobertBuckland. This is a good appointment. Not a solicitor, merely a barrister, but this will go down well. https://t.co/onBuOQIdwm — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) July 24, 2019

6) Damian Hinds

The Secretary of State for Education has been replaced by former Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Damian Hinds the former Education Secretary. Picture: PA

7) Liam Fox

The Secretary of State for International Trade has been replaced by Liz Truss.

Liam Fox was the first person to ever hold the position, which was created in 2016 by Theresa May following the result of the EU referendum.

(1/4) Sadly, I will be leaving the Government. It has been a privilege to have served as Secretary of State for International Trade these past 3 years. — Dr Liam Fox MP (@LiamFox) July 24, 2019

8) Greg Clark

After three years as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark has been replaced by Andrea Leadsom.

9) Chris Grayling

After three years as Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling has been replaced by Grant Shapps.

Chris Grayling former Secretary of State for Transport. Picture: PA

10) James Brokenshire

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government has been replaced by Robert Jenrick.

11) Rory Stewart

The Secretary of State for International Development, who also threw his hat into the ring to be Prime Minister, has been replaced by Alok Sharma.

Rory Stewart, former Secretary of State for International Development. Picture: PA

12) Jeremy Wright

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has been replaced by Nicky Morgan.

13) David Mundell

The Secretary of State for Scotland has been replaced by Alistair Jack.

In a tweet he said he was 'disappointed but not surprised" to be leaving and joked that he hoped there's still room on the backbenches.

Disappointed but not surprised to be leaving the Scotland Office after 9 years. Will, of course, support the new Government, but as I said to PM this afternoon I will also hold him to account on his commitments to the Union. Hope there’s still room on the backbenches! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 — David Mundell (@DavidMundellDCT) July 24, 2019

14) Karen Bradley

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has been replaced by Julian Smith.

15) Brandon Lewis

The Chairman of the Conservative Party has been replaced by James Cleverly.

16) Mel Stride

The Leader of the House of Commons has been replaced by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Huge honour to have served as Lord President and Leader of the House. Looking forward to continuing to support my constituents and our PM from backbenches. Huge thanks to all who supported me so brilliantly during my 5 yrs in govt - in the whips office, HMT and in Leader’s Office — Mel Stride MP (@MelJStride) July 24, 2019

17) Caroline Nokes

The Minister of Immigration has been replaced by Brandon Lewis.

