Boris Johnson's Cabinet: Full List Of Government Ministers

25 July 2019, 06:34 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 09:02

Boris Johnson has picked his top team
Boris Johnson has picked his top team. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has been appointing his top team - and has chosen an array of loyalists to support him. Here is his full cabinet.

Prime Minister: Boris Johnson
Chancellor: Sajid Javid
Home Secretary: Priti Patel
Foreign Secretary: Dominic Raab
Brexit Secretary: Stephen Barclay
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Michael Gove
Defence Secretary: Ben Wallace
International Trade Secretary: Liz Truss
Health & Social Care Secretary: Matt Hancock
Environment Secretary: Theresa Villiers
Education Secretary: Gavin Williamson
Culture Secretary: Nicky Morgan
Business Secretary: Andrea Leadsom
Housing and Communities Secretary: Robert Jenrick
Work & Pensions, Women & Equalities: Amber Rudd
Justice Secretary: Robert Buckland
International Development Secretary: Alok Sharma
Transport Secretary: Grant Shapps
Welsh Secretary: Alun Cairns
Scottish Secretary: Alister Jack
Northern Ireland Secretary: Julian Smith
Leader of the Lords: Baroness Evans
Party chairman: James Cleverly

Also appointed are a number of ministers who will attend Cabinet meetings, but are not full members.

Leader of the Commons: Jacob Rees-Mogg
Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Rishi Sunak
Chief whip: Mark Spencer
Attorney General: Geoffrey Cox
Minister for housing, communities and local government: Esther McVey
Minister for home: Brandon Lewis
Minister for business, energy, industrial strategy and education: Jo Johnson
Minister for cabinet office: Jake Berry
Paymaster general: Oliver Dowden

