Boris Johnson's Cabinet: Full List Of Government Ministers

Boris Johnson has picked his top team. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has been appointing his top team - and has chosen an array of loyalists to support him. Here is his full cabinet.

Prime Minister: Boris Johnson

Chancellor: Sajid Javid

Home Secretary: Priti Patel

Foreign Secretary: Dominic Raab

Brexit Secretary: Stephen Barclay

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Michael Gove

Defence Secretary: Ben Wallace

International Trade Secretary: Liz Truss

Health & Social Care Secretary: Matt Hancock

Environment Secretary: Theresa Villiers

Education Secretary: Gavin Williamson

Culture Secretary: Nicky Morgan

Business Secretary: Andrea Leadsom

Housing and Communities Secretary: Robert Jenrick

Work & Pensions, Women & Equalities: Amber Rudd

Justice Secretary: Robert Buckland

International Development Secretary: Alok Sharma

Transport Secretary: Grant Shapps

Welsh Secretary: Alun Cairns

Scottish Secretary: Alister Jack

Northern Ireland Secretary: Julian Smith

Leader of the Lords: Baroness Evans

Party chairman: James Cleverly

Also appointed are a number of ministers who will attend Cabinet meetings, but are not full members.

Leader of the Commons: Jacob Rees-Mogg

Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Rishi Sunak

Chief whip: Mark Spencer

Attorney General: Geoffrey Cox

Minister for housing, communities and local government: Esther McVey

Minister for home: Brandon Lewis

Minister for business, energy, industrial strategy and education: Jo Johnson

Minister for cabinet office: Jake Berry

Paymaster general: Oliver Dowden