18,371 positive covid-19 cases identified in England in space of one week

By Asher McShane

Over 18,000 new cases of coronavirus were identified in people in England between September 3 and September 9, according to the latest Test and Trace figures.

The figures represent a "substantial" increase of 167% compared to the end of August. Matt Hancock said there were 3,991 new cases recorded yesterday alone in an update to the Commons.

Test and Trace officials said positive cases have been rising since the start of July and are now double the number recorded when the scheme first launched.

The 18,371 figure represents a rise in positive cases of 75% on the previous week, and is the highest weekly number since Test and Trace was launched at the end of May.

The number of people newly tested for the virus rose by 27 per cent in the same period, according to the figures.

61,790 people were identified as coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive between 03 September and 09 September.

