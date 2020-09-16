Coronavirus: North East to face lockdown measures as cases soar

16 September 2020, 22:52 | Updated: 16 September 2020, 23:12

Newcastle and other parts of the North East will see tighter lockdown restrictions
Newcastle and other parts of the North East will see tighter lockdown restrictions. Picture: PA Images

The North East is to face new lockdown restrictions this week after a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the Government has announced.

Reports suggest that measures include a new 10pm curfew on pubs, bars and restaurants, as well as restrictions on socialising, but the full extent of the restrictions will be announced by the Health Secretary and local officials tomorrow.

Other restrictions it said were due to be announced but had not yet been confirmed include people being told not to go on holiday with different households and spectators advised not to attend sporting venues.

The areas likely to be affected include Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, County Durham and Sunderland.

Read more: Daily coronavirus cases reach almost 4,000 in highest rise since May

Confirming the plans, communities secretary Robert Jenrick told ITV's Peston on Wednesday evening: "The number of cases has been rising rapidly in many parts of the country, but in particular in the North East, and so a decision has been made to impose further restrictions there.

"A full announcement will be made tomorrow and so people living in that part of the country should watch out for that.

"And the measures will come into play at midnight on Thursday evening.

"So, over the course of the day a full briefing will be made available to everybody including the councils and business community."

Also confirming reports, Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes tweeted that "additional, temporary" measures are being planned to prevent another full lockdown.

One Twitter user asked Mr Forbes when the announcement would be made, adding that the "uncertainty creates lots of anxiety for people".

He replied: "We are waiting confirmation from Government on the final version of the regulations; I am expecting an announcement by the Health Secretary at 11am tomorrow."

Read more: 'We don't have enough testing capacity', Boris Johnson admits

The most recent figures show Newcastle has recorded a sharp increase in its weekly rate, up from 51.2 to 64.1, with 194 new cases in the seven days to 13 September.

In the same week, Sunderland had 228 new cases - an 11% increase on the week before.

It comes after local measures in the likes of Greater Manchester and Birmingham have been put in place in a bid to address rising rates of infection.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus patients have told LBC about the mental pains suffered since being hospitalised

Coronavirus patients continue to struggle with 'terrible psychological effects'
Greg Clark told LBC the government has been poor at anticipating pandemic issues

Government 'very poor' at anticipating pandemic issues, says Tory MP
Tributes have been paid to police officer Chris Miller who died in a motorbike crash

Police officer 'will be missed by many' after tragic motorbike crash
Images of the car allegedly used in an attack on an NHS worker in Bristol

Police release images of car allegedly used in racially-aggravated hit-and-run
Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio has agreed to furlough himself to help save money

New York City Mayor will furlough himself to curb budget crisis
The number of Covid-19 cases has increased dramatically

Coronavirus: Daily cases reach almost 4,000 in highest rise since May

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

UK inflation fell from 1% in July to 0.2% in August

What is inflation and how does it changing affect me?

Sir Winston Churchill with his wife Clementine at Loughton

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary: What celebrations are taking place and is there a flyover?
The transition period ends on 31 December

No Deal Brexit: What does 'third country status' mean?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP Lucy Frazer has defended the Brexit bill on LBC

Justice Minister defends controversial Brexit Bill after Government law officer resigns
MP fears UK will "lose control of virus completely" if testing system is not improved

MP fears UK will "lose control of virus completely" if testing system is not improved
The caller told James O'Brien his sports club has set up a test centre since Saturday

James O'Brien caller in Germany makes an example of UK's "shocking" test system
Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

John Apter tells LBC that people who assault officers are "laughing in the face of justice"

Police Federation chair calls for longer sentences for people that assault emergency workers
Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing

Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London