Coronavirus: North East to face lockdown measures as cases soar

Newcastle and other parts of the North East will see tighter lockdown restrictions. Picture: PA Images

The North East is to face new lockdown restrictions this week after a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the Government has announced.

Reports suggest that measures include a new 10pm curfew on pubs, bars and restaurants, as well as restrictions on socialising, but the full extent of the restrictions will be announced by the Health Secretary and local officials tomorrow.

Other restrictions it said were due to be announced but had not yet been confirmed include people being told not to go on holiday with different households and spectators advised not to attend sporting venues.

The areas likely to be affected include Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, County Durham and Sunderland.

Confirming the plans, communities secretary Robert Jenrick told ITV's Peston on Wednesday evening: "The number of cases has been rising rapidly in many parts of the country, but in particular in the North East, and so a decision has been made to impose further restrictions there.

"A full announcement will be made tomorrow and so people living in that part of the country should watch out for that.

"And the measures will come into play at midnight on Thursday evening.

"So, over the course of the day a full briefing will be made available to everybody including the councils and business community."

Also confirming reports, Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes tweeted that "additional, temporary" measures are being planned to prevent another full lockdown.

One Twitter user asked Mr Forbes when the announcement would be made, adding that the "uncertainty creates lots of anxiety for people".

He replied: "We are waiting confirmation from Government on the final version of the regulations; I am expecting an announcement by the Health Secretary at 11am tomorrow."

The most recent figures show Newcastle has recorded a sharp increase in its weekly rate, up from 51.2 to 64.1, with 194 new cases in the seven days to 13 September.

In the same week, Sunderland had 228 new cases - an 11% increase on the week before.

It comes after local measures in the likes of Greater Manchester and Birmingham have been put in place in a bid to address rising rates of infection.