Breaking News

Major rescue operation after migrant boat trying to reach UK capsizes off French coast

27 October 2020, 14:07 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 15:31

A major search and rescue operation is under way involving military boats and a helicopter
A major search and rescue operation is under way involving military boats and a helicopter. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

At least one person is dead and several others are reported missing after a migrant boat trying to reach Britain capsized off the coast of France.

A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched on Tuesday after a sailboat spotted the vessel in difficulty at Loon-Plage near Dunkirk.

Officials said one man has died and three of the 18 survivors are in cardiac arrest. It is feared children could be among the missing and there are reports survivors were rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest.

Two children are believed to be among those rescued.

Wind gusts of up to 18mph were recorded as the boat attempted to reach the UK.

A French urgent medical aid service helicopter landing at Dunkirk port
A French urgent medical aid service helicopter landing at Dunkirk port. Picture: Getty
A group of 18 survivors were taken to hospitals in northern France
A group of 18 survivors were taken to hospitals in northern France. Picture: PA

Customs and Navy patrol boats were deployed to the vicinity, assisted by a lifeboat, a fishing vessel and a Belgian Air Force helicopter.

The survivors have been taken to hospitals in Calais and Dunkirk, according to the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea.

Folkestone and Hythe MP Damian Collins said: "This is an avoidable tragedy and shows how important it is for migrant boats to be intercepted at sea before they get to the UK side of the channel.

"We must stop people traffickers from profiting whilst putting lives in danger."

Dover and Deal MP Natalie Elphicke said: "It is terrible that tragedy has struck in the Channel again. People traffickers have no regard for life, no matter how old or young.

"These perilous crossings must be stopped, once and for all, before there is more loss of life in these stormy winter seas."

Following the tragedy, Care4Calais, a charity working in Northern France, urged the UK Government to "provide a safe and legal process by which refugees can have their UK asylum claims heard".

A spokesperson said: "This unnecessary loss of life has to stop. No one should ever feel they have to get into a fragile craft and risk their lives crossing the Channel, least of all children.

"Refugees feel pushed to take these risks because of the policies of the French and British governments."

A search operation for any other passengers is ongoing.

The public prosecutor of Dunkirk has opened an investigation into the causes of the sinking.

LBC has approached the Home Office for a statement.

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

E Jean Carroll

United States ‘cannot replace Trump in columnist’s defamation lawsuit’
Medics in Spain

Spanish doctors stage walkout over ‘weakened’ health system

Elephants in Amboseli National Park, Kenya

Elephant baby boom sees record number of calves born in national park
The outbreak in Panama

Indigenous group in Panama votes against use of face masks

Delphine

Belgium’s former king Albert finally meets daughter Delphine

Preparations for a hurricane

Hurricane warning for Louisiana as powerful storm swirls over Mexico

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Marcus Rashford has praised local communities pulling together for his free school meals campaign

Free school meals: How to find out who’s offering food this half term
Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of new support measures for businesses

What does Rishi Sunak's new support package mean for you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien defends PM over calls to provide lockdown roadmap

James O'Brien defends PM over calls to provide lockdown roadmap
Caller says working from home 'will put a strain on relationships'

Working from home 'will put a strain on relationships,' says caller
James O'Brien caller stuck in flat "incredibly anxious" about working from home again

James O'Brien caller stuck in flat "incredibly anxious" about working from home again
Andy Coulson: The Covid crisis will define Boris Johnson's legacy

Andy Coulson: The Covid crisis will define Boris Johnson's legacy
Tory MP who signed letter demanding lockdown exit plans wants to "keep PM honest"

Tory MP who signed letter demanding lockdown exit plans wants to "keep PM honest"
Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi: "How will areas exit restrictions?"

Nick Ferrari challenges minister: 'How will areas exit restrictions?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London